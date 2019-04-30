medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Urine Test can Help Detect Cervical Cancer

by Iswarya on  April 30, 2019 at 3:49 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Urine tests could soon replace smear test as a new study finds that testing the urine is as effective as the smear test at detecting cervical cancer, reports a new study. The finding of the study are published in the journal BMJ Open.
Urine Test can Help Detect Cervical Cancer
Urine Test can Help Detect Cervical Cancer

The research team say a urine test could help increase the numbers of women who are screened for cervical cancer, which affects more than 3,000 women every year in the UK.

The research was supported by the Manchester NIHR Biomedical Research Centre.

Urine testing could also have a role in the developing world, where cervical cancer is up to 15 times more common and smear testing largely non-existent.

The NHS cervical screening programme tests for so-called 'high-risk' types of human papillomavirus (HPV) and the health of the cells of the cervix in women who test high-risk HPV positive.

Around 1 in 20 women show abnormal changes which might go on to become cancer and are referred for colposcopy, where the cervix is examined under magnification, allowing abnormal areas to be seen, sampled and treated, before they ever cause cancer.

According to the team, cervical smear samples, self-collected vaginal samples, and urine samples are all effective at picking up a high-risk HPV infection.

Cervical cancer is most common in women aged 30 to 35 years. But the precancerous stage is detectable in the 5-10 years before this, when up to a third of women fail to attend for their smear test.

"We're really very excited by this study, which we think has the potential to significantly increase participation rates for cervical cancer screening in a key demographic group," said Dr. Emma Crosbie.

"Many younger women avoid the NHS cervical cancer screening programme because they find it embarrassing or uncomfortable, particularly if they have gynecological conditions like endometriosis."

She added: "Campaigns to encourage women to attend cervical screening have helped. The brilliant campaign by the late Jade Goody increased numbers attendance by around 400,000 women.

"But sadly, the effects aren't long lasting, and participation rates tend to fall back after a while. We clearly need a more sustainable solution."

Of the 100 or so types of HPV, some are linked to cervical cancer, and some are linked to other conditions, like genital warts.

Most cervical cancers are caused by high-risk types HPV-16 and HPV-18.

104 women attending the colposcopy clinic at St Mary's Hospital, Manchester participated in the study and were screened using two brands of HPV testing kits.

Around two-thirds of the women tested positive for any high-risk HPV type, and a third for HPV-16 or HPV-18.

From the total, eighteen women had pre-cancerous changes to the cervix that needed treatment.

With the Roche HPV testing kit, urine, vaginal self samples, and cervical smears picked up 15 of these.

With the Abbott HPV testing kit, urine picked up 15 of these and vaginal self samples and cervical smears picked up 16.

Dr. Crosbie said: "These results provide exciting proof of principle that urine HPV testing can pick up cervical pre-cancer cells, but we need to trial it on a greater number of women before it can be used in the NHS. We hope that is going to happen soon.

"Urine is very simple to collect, and most hospitals in the developed and developing world have access to the lab equipment to process and test the samples.

"Let us hope this is a new chapter in our fight against cervical cancer, a devastating and pernicious disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening

Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.

HPV Screening Test Might Just be Enough for Cervical Cancer Detection

HPV screening test might be a better cervical cancer detection tool than Pap smear test, and thereby the HPV test alone might be sufficient.

Cervical Cancer Prevention:Guideline on HPV Vaccination Issued

The first clinical practice guideline for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination has been issued for cervical cancer prevention at a global level.

New Molecular and Gene Targets for Cervical Cancer Therapy Identified

The Cancer Genome Atlas Research Group has identified novel gene and molecular signaling targets for cervical cancer therapy.

Cervical Cancer

Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cervical Cancer Urinary Stones In Children Undescended Testicles Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Diet for Kidney stones Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

What's New on Medindia

Perilymph Fistula

International Day of Immunology: Celebrating Your Amazing Immune System

Concepts of Yearly Master Health Checkups
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive