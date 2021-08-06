by Karishma Abhishek on  June 8, 2021 at 11:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World’s First Breakthrough Drug Prevents Dementia In Sportspeople
World-first breakthrough drug helps athletes and blast victims to halt dementia after multiple head injuries in their career, as per a study at the University of South Australia, published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The progression of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in sportspeople (such as boxers, footballers & also military veterans) who sustain repeated blows to the head establishes a well-known link between concussion and neurodegenerative diseases.


Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with the accumulation of a protein known as hyperphosphorylated tau which affects cognition and behavior.


Head Injury and Dementia

It is reported that people who sustain even one head injury were 25% more likely to develop dementia later in life and the risk increased with multiple traumatic brain injuries. The present study successfully demonstrates the way to block it with a specially developed drug, as tested in animal models.

The study states that the brain releases a neurotransmitter (chemical messenger) called substance P in the event of a head injury. This causes abnormal amounts of the tau protein to accumulate inside the neurons (brain cells).

"Tau protein tangles are a feature of CTE, which reportedly leads to memory problems, confusion, personality changes, aggression, depression and suicidal thinking. Our research shows that by blocking substance P with a specific drug, we can prevent the tau protein tangles from developing in the brain and causing neurological problems," says UniSA Emeritus Professor Bob Vink, author of the study.

The study now anticipates the human clinical trials of the drug. However, it might take long since the present diagnosis of CTE is done only through post-mortem.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Novel Blood Test May Diagnose Various Neurodegenerative Diseases
A single biomarker from a blood test can accurately indicate the presence of underlying neurodegeneration in people with cognitive issues.
READ MORE
Risk of Dementia Increases With Decline in Kidney Function
Individuals with reduced kidney function may have an increased risk of developing dementia.
READ MORE
Cognitive Clock helps Predict Memory Impairment
Cognitive clock may enable the assessment of risk for memory and thinking problems.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDrug ToxicitySignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaDementiaVascular Dementia