by Angela Mohan on  June 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World Health Organization Cautions Against Overpriced Vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against the danger of buying expensive COVID-19 vaccines from intermediaries.

"We have received concerns regarding other vaccines with intermediates selling it (one vaccine) at a much higher price than what has been actually sold by the manufacturers," said Mariangela Batista Galvao Simao, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, during a press conference here on Monday.

The issue of the role of intermediates for buying vaccines was raised recently as a middleman, located in the United Arab Emirates, was caught selling Sputnik vaccines to Ghana and Pakistan at double the original price, reports Xinhua news agency.


Simao said that countries should either buy directly from the manufacturer or "contact the manufacturer to make sure that the intermediate is legal".

"There is a lot of substandard and falsified COVID products being commercialized out there, so you need to know the provenance," she added.

Simao also said that it was important to vaccinate people with products "certified" by the WHO.

"The advice of the WHO is that the countries use vaccines that have received emergency listing," she said, referring to the Emergency Use Listing used by the global health body to approve new vaccines.

So far, eight COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the WHO for emergency use.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenHealth Insurance - IndiaTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked