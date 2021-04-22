by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2021 at 8:19 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World’s First 5G Disinfection Robot Removes Bacteria On The Go
The world's first 5G-based disinfection robot automates anti-infection efforts against COVID-19 in health care facilities.

The telecom operator said it partnered with Yongin Severance Hospital to deploy the robot, which uses a real-time location system using a 5G network to roam around the hospital on its own and monitor people's temperatures and whether they are wearing masks.

SK Telecom said the robot can also detect the location of missing patients through its real-time location system and analysis of patient density within the hospital, reports Yonhap news agency.


The robot is based on SK Telecom's existing guide robot brand Keemi.

Last year, SK Telecom developed an autonomous disinfection robot with Omron Electronics Korea, which was deployed at the mobile carrier's headquarters in central Seoul.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Effective Against Double Mutant Strain
The COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin effectively neutralizes the double mutant strain as well, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Covaxin is effective against the UK variants as well as other strains of Covid-19.
READ MORE
New Model Predicts Spread of Covid-19
Mitigation measures, such as mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings, need to be followed. But, if these measures are relaxed and people's social networks are renewed, another wave of covid-19 can start.
READ MORE
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.
READ MORE
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life-threatening.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

ShigellosisMRSA - The Super BugFood Safety for HealthAntibiotics