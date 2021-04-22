World’s First 5G Disinfection Robot Removes Bacteria On The Go

SK Telecom said the robot can also detect the location of missing patients through its real-time location system and analysis of patient density within the hospital, reports Yonhap news agency.
‘World's first 5G-based disinfection robot is equipped with an ultraviolet disinfection system to remove bacteria and germs around the hospital.’
The robot is based on SK Telecom's existing guide robot brand Keemi.
Last year, SK Telecom developed an autonomous disinfection robot with Omron Electronics Korea, which was deployed at the mobile carrier's headquarters in central Seoul.
Source: IANS