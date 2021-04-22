by Colleen Fleiss on  April 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM Coronavirus News
New App to Monitor COVID Vaccination
An user friendly app for COVID-19 vaccination drive has been developed.

All Medical officers would use this app to enter the vaccinated individual's details as and when he/she got vaccinated, said state Covid nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth.

Every medical officer has been provided with user name and password. Each medical officer's login provides entire district lists of unvaccinated frontline workers and healthcare workers.


Details of a healthcare worker or frontline worker can be searched using registration ID or mobile number or name.

An SMS alert will be sent to each frontline and health care worker's mobile, as per time slots.

The health department has directed all frontline and health care workers to complete their vaccination by Monday as per their SMS alert time slots.

The official said as per the instruction of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state administration is geared up to complete vaccination of all its almost half a million healthcare workers and frontline workers.

He described this as another important initiative by the state to care its frontline workers who in turn are equipped to fight pandemic effectively.

Stating that vaccination is the only weapon against Covid-19, the chief minister on Saturday directed the officials to focus on vaccination, tests and preparedness of hospitals.

He said six lakh vaccines should be administered every day in the state. Reddy has already written a letter to the central government seeking required vaccine doses. He said health care workers and frontline workers should compulsorily take vaccine and added that the collectors should focus on limiting vaccine wastage.

The chief minister said 1.55 crore tests have been conducted in the state since last year and 9.37 lakh cases have been tested positive. The positivity rate in the state is 6.03 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.19 per cent against the national average of 88.9 per cent.

Source: IANS

