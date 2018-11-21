medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

World's First 3D Medical Imaging Scanner

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 21, 2018 at 9:37 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The world's first medical imaging scanner that can capture 3D image of the entire human body in 20-30 seconds has produced its first scans in New York. Scientists have remarked that the technology will help in diagnosis, tracking of the disease progression and in the research of new drug therapies.
World's First 3D Medical Imaging Scanner
World's First 3D Medical Imaging Scanner

Called EXPLORER, the scanner combines positron emission tomography (PET) and x-ray computed tomography (CT) and can produce image up to 40 times faster.

The machine also captures radiation far more efficiently than other scanners.

"The level of detail was astonishing... We could see features that you just don't see on regular PET scans. And the dynamic sequence showing the radiotracer moving around the body in three dimensions over time was, frankly, mind-blowing," said Ramsey Badawi, chief of Nuclear Medicine at at the University of California - Davis, in the US.

"There is no other device that can obtain data like this in humans, so this is truly novel," he said.

The first images from scans of humans using the new device will be shown at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America meeting in Chicago.

Badawi along with Simon Cherry, Professor from UC Davis, first conceptualised the total-body scanner 13 years ago.

According to Cherry, EXPLORER will have a profound impact on clinical research and patient care because for the first time, an imaging scanner will be able to evaluate what is happening in all the organs and tissues of the body simultaneously.

"While I had imagined what the images would look like for years, nothing prepared me for the incredible detail we could see on that first scan," Cherry noted.

The machine can also quantitatively measure blood flow or how the body takes up glucose everywhere in the body.

Researchers envision using the scanner to study cancer that has spread beyond a single tumor site, inflammation, infection, immunological or metabolic disorders and many other diseases.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Positron Emission Tomography Scan

PET scan helps in the diagnosis of conditions like cancer, heart disease and brain disorders. PET images reveal the functioning of the organs like blood and oxygen flow and metabolic changes.

Computed Tomography

Computed Tomography (CT) scan is a type of medical examination that uses X-rays and computer processing to create sectional images of the body to provide more efficient results than X-rays.

Pregnancy Ultrasound Using 3D and 4D Scans

Do you want to see your baby in your womb - watch it on 3D or 4D Ultrasound monitor. 3D and 4D Ultrasound is used to detect fetal abnormalities & growth.

Doppler Ultrasound Scan

Doppler ultrasound scan is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure used to evaluate blood flow to our body. It is usually done for arms and legs, carotid arteries, brain and heart.

What's New on Medindia

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive