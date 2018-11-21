medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Potato-sized Stone Removed from a 39 Year-old Man's Kidney

by Hannah Joy on  November 21, 2018 at 9:32 AM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A potato-sized stone was removed from a 39 year-old man by doctors at the KIMS Hospitals. They have conducted an open kidney surgery to remove this large stone.
Potato-sized Stone Removed from a 39 Year-old Man's Kidney
Potato-sized Stone Removed from a 39 Year-old Man's Kidney

The stone, measuring eight centimetres, occupied almost the entire left kidney, resulting in its reduced functioning at only 18 percent. Considering the size of the stone, doctors had to go for open surgery on the patient, said a statement from the hospital.

The patient, a farmer from Karimnagar, had come to KIMS Hospitals with complaints of pain in the left flank for 15 days.

Upon investigation, Neil N Trivedi, Consultant Urologist, and his team found that the patient had a large stone in the left kidney due to which his kidney was poorly functioning.

"Usually with such a large size stone, the kidney function would have been damaged. But to our surprise this patient had partially preserved renal function and therefore we planned to remove the stone. We planned for Anatrophic Nephrolithotomy - a surgery in which the kidney is completely split to remove the stone as a whole and then kidney was re-sutured. The patient recovered well and has been discharged with normal renal parameters." said Trivedi.

According to doctors, this was a case of silent kidney stones. Unlike regular pain and other symptoms involved in regular kidney stones, silent stones never show any sign or symptoms until the kidney function is typically affected.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Urolithiasis is a condition where stones ranging from microscopic sizes to large ones are found in the kidney, ureters or in the urinary bladder.

Kidney Stones in Children

Increase in salt concentration in the urine results in precipitation of crystals and these lead to formation of kidney stones. Drinking a lot of water can prevent kidney stones.

Tests for Kidney Stones

Kidney stones are diagnosed using radiological tests like plain x-ray KUB, CT scan, ultrasound and intravenous pyelography, blood tests and urine tests.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy 

What's New on Medindia

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive