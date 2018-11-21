medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Malaria Cases in India Drop by 24 Percent: WHO

by Iswarya on  November 21, 2018 at 10:02 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among the 11 highest burden countries India has achieved maximum progress in reducing malaria cases, registering a 24 percent decrease in 2017 compared to the previous year, reports World Health Organisation (WHO).
Malaria Cases in India Drop by 24 Percent: WHO
Malaria Cases in India Drop by 24 Percent: WHO

As per the WHO World Malaria Report 2018, India is the only high-burden country moving in a positive direction.

The report suggests that malaria cases declined from 3,23,800 in 2017 (January-September) to 55,365 in 2018 for the same duration, along with a drop in deaths to single digits in Odisha.

"Through innovations, such as improving healthcare worker skills, expanding access to diagnostics and treatment and strengthening data collection, Odisha is doing what it takes to fight this preventable but deadly disease," it said in a statement.

However, the report suggests that 1.25 billion Indians remain at the risk of getting diagnosed with malaria.

According to the WHO, approximately 70 percent of the world's malaria burden is concentrated in 11 countries 10 in sub-Saharan Africa (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania) and India.

In 2017, 151 million malaria cases and 2,74,000 death cases were reported in these 11 countries.

The report also reveals a plateauing trend in the number of people affected by malaria in 2017; there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria compared to 217 million the year before.

But in the previous years, the number of people contracting malaria globally had seen steadily falling, from 239 million in 2010 to 214 million in 2015.

"However, the number of countries nearing continuous elimination grew to 46 in 2017 from 37 in 2010. China and El Salvador are two countries where malaria had long been endemic with no local transmission of malaria reported in 2017," it noted.

As per the WHO, Paraguay in 2018 became the first country in the American continent to receive this status in 45 years.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Malaria - Waterborne

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about About Malaria Causes

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

What's New on Medindia

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive