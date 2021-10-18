About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Spine Day 2021 - Healthy Lifestyle is a Key to a Healthy Spine

by Dr Jayashree on October 18, 2021 at 9:42 PM
World Spine Day observed on October 16 aims at spreading awareness about the importance of reducing the burden of spine problems.

An estimated one billion people worldwide suffer from spinal pain. It affects people across the life course and is the biggest single cause of disability on the planet.

Effective management and prevention are therefore key and this year's theme, "Back 2 Back" focuses on highlighting the benefits of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle in maintaining a healthy spine.

Organized by the World Federation of Chiropractic, World Spine Day has over 600 official organizational supporters worldwide.

Start taking care of your back today to avoid problems from emerging tomorrow.
Tips for a healthy spine

Choose a good mattress: sleeping position plays a major role in determining your spine health. Practice healthy sleeping habits and good posture during sleep with a good comfortable mattress.

Correct posture: Avoid slouching or sitting and sleeping in funny positions. This can prevent the risk of strain or tension buildup in muscles.

Exercise: Staying physically active can boost your spine health, build endurance, boost flexibility, and strengthen the core and back to reduce the risk of injuries and trauma.

Wear good shoes: Always wear comfortable shoes and are of good fit to your feet. Avoid wearing heeled or very tight footwear regularly.

Maintain a healthy diet: Consume foods high in essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, vitamins, and potassium that can aid muscle and bone health.

Source: Medindia
