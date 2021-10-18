World Spine Day 2021 - Healthy Lifestyle is a Key to a Healthy Spine

Advertisement

Organized by the World Federation of Chiropractic, World Spine Day has over 600 official organizational supporters worldwide.Start taking care of your back today to avoid problems from emerging tomorrow.Tips for a healthy spine: sleeping position plays a major role in determining your spine health. Practice healthy sleeping habits and good posture during sleep with a good comfortable mattress.: Avoid slouching or sitting and sleeping in funny positions. This can prevent the risk of strain or tension buildup in muscles.: Staying physically active can boost your spine health, build endurance, boost flexibility, and strengthen the core and back to reduce the risk of injuries and trauma.: Always wear comfortable shoes and are of good fit to your feet. Avoid wearing heeled or very tight footwear regularly.: Consume foods high in essential nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, vitamins, and potassium that can aid muscle and bone health.Source: Medindia