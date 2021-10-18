About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Delhi Records First Dengue Death in 2021

by Colleen Fleiss on October 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM
In Delhi, the first death due to dengue in 2021 has been reported. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) report says that total 720 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

October has seen a sudden spike in dengue cases as a total of 382 cases have been reported in the month till October 16. As per the report, total 142 cases of malaria and 69 cases of chikunguniya have also been reported so far this year. However, no death has been reported from malaria and chikungunya yet, the report added.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death were reported in 2020, the report said. In September 2020, total 188 dengue cases were reported while in September 2019, total 190 cases were reported as per the SDMC data.

Dengue season begins post-monsoon and stays till the onset of winter. SDMC is the nodal agency for data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

Source: IANS
