by Hannah Joy on  April 7, 2020 at 3:11 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World Health Day: PM Modi Thanks Our Nation's Health Workers
India has entered the third week of its 21-day nationwide lockdown and now the total number of active cases of coronavirus has reached 4,426. Thi day, as we celebrate World Health Day, let us thank all our healthcare workers who are fighting against the COVID-19 non-stop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace."

It's not just the Prime Minister, but politicians from across the barrier stressed the importance of good health and to honour those who keep us healthy -- doctors, nurses, health workers.


Congress's Randip Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to say: "#WorldHealthDay reminds us of the importance of good health every year. Today, when the whole world is fighting against Corona, pledge to create a better environment for living on earth, today."

He added, "On this occasion, all the doctors, nurses and health workers should be thanked, who are the advance warriors of this battle."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too took to Twitter and posted a photo expressing gratitude to health staff and paramedics "protecting our lives". He said: "Saluting every health worker on the frontlines fighting the novel coronavirus and safeguarding our lives. #WorldHealthDay"

So far 114 people have died due to Coronavirus in India. However, at least 325 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus across the country. The total number of Corona affected patients in India, including those who have recovered, has reached 4,421 by Tuesday morning.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

World Health Day: Support Nurses and Midwives
World Health Day, observed on April 7th aims to give people access to healthcare without any financial hardship. Theme for the year 2020 is 'Support Nurses and Midwives.'
READ MORE
Is Coronavirus Seasonal?
Is coronavirus seasonal? Common coronaviruses are highly seasonal, with most cases peaking in winter months.
READ MORE
Disinfect Your Office to Wipe Out Deadly Coronavirus
Deadly coronavirus can thrive in your office too. Cleaning and disinfecting your office regularly can help fight against COVID-19.
READ MORE
Self-testing Your Sense of Smell may Help Detect Coronavirus
Sudden loss of smell has emerged as a significant symptom in about 60 percent of COVID-19 patients, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Premenstrual Syndrome
Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Premenstrual SyndromeHealth Insurance - India