At Erode in Tamil Nadu, a day-long workshop to create awareness against human trafficking was organized.
The workshop on Wednesday, attended by women leaders, community leaders, and panchayat members, was titled, "Frontline Defenders Against Trafficking in Persons in Tamil Nadu: Building Capacity of Community leaders".
Justice Gopinath, Sub-Judge of Erode District Legal Service Authority also addressed a session which was attended by 40 members.
Kuppusamy Raman said, "Our aim is to enable panchayat, community, and youth leaders to be frontline defenders against human trafficking."
The victims include children and adults of all ages and with different nationalities and backgrounds. These people are exploited by the human traffickers for their own benefit, the statement added.
Source: IANS