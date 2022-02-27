About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Workshop to Create Awareness Against Human Trafficking

by Colleen Fleiss on February 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM
Workshop to Create Awareness Against Human Trafficking

At Erode in Tamil Nadu, a day-long workshop to create awareness against human trafficking was organized.

The workshop on Wednesday, attended by women leaders, community leaders, and panchayat members, was titled, "Frontline Defenders Against Trafficking in Persons in Tamil Nadu: Building Capacity of Community leaders".

Justice Gopinath, Sub-Judge of Erode District Legal Service Authority also addressed a session which was attended by 40 members.

The workshops, according to Kuppusamy Raman, Director, READ is to create awareness among the participants on human trafficking, their capacity to identify at-risk and vulnerable populations in their districts to prevent it, and their ability to work closely with judicial, law enforcement, and governmental agencies to rescue and rehabilitate victims.
Kuppusamy Raman said, "Our aim is to enable panchayat, community, and youth leaders to be frontline defenders against human trafficking."

The victims include children and adults of all ages and with different nationalities and backgrounds. These people are exploited by the human traffickers for their own benefit, the statement added.

Source: IANS
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
