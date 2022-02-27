Workshop to Create Awareness Against Human Trafficking

Advertisement

The workshops, according to Kuppusamy Raman, Director, READ is to create awareness among the participants on human trafficking, their capacity to identify at-risk and vulnerable populations in their districts to prevent it, and their ability to work closely with judicial, law enforcement, and governmental agencies to rescue and rehabilitate victims.Kuppusamy Raman said, "Our aim is to enable panchayat, community, and youth leaders to be frontline defenders against human trafficking."The victims include children and adults of all ages and with different nationalities and backgrounds. These people are exploited by the human traffickers for their own benefit, the statement added.Source: IANS