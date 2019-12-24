medindia

Human Trafficking: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 24, 2019 at 9:33 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Risk analysis was found to be a critical tool for combating human trafficking and is central to informing global policy recommendations and assisting with targeted local and organizational efforts. Several studies will be presented during the Addressing Human Trafficking Risk symposium at the 2019 SRA Annual Meeting at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia.
Human Trafficking: New Insights
Human Trafficking: New Insights

Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) work to reduce human trafficking but often fail to understand the context and environment before taking action, resulting in ineffective and sometimes detrimental policies. JD Caddell, U.S. Military Academy, studied how girls were lured and trafficked by reframing the situation as a supply chain and looking at both supply and demand.

Show Full Article


Caddell's study, "Using system dynamics to set strategic priorities to address human trafficking," revealed that NGO's actions aimed solely at removing girls from the system yields few long-term benefits and creates more victims in the long run while raid and rescue operations only yields short-term gains.

"Many organizations use raid and rescue models because they provide "results," in terms of girls saved, which provides validation and a mechanism for future NGO fundraising," states Caddell. "However, our study showed that focusing on the demand side of the problem is more likely to generate large scale and sustainable progress."

Because human trafficking is hidden, illegal and dangerous, it is difficult to gather the data needed to develop effective quantitative models and their response to interventions. Kayse Lee Maass, Ph.D., Northeastern University, has been working with survivors, law enforcement personnel and social scientists to better understand the structure and operations of trafficking networks, how they adapt and the dependencies between their cyber and social networks.

Maass's study, "Modeling operations of human trafficking networks for effective interdiction," provides non-profits, service providers, policy makers and other anti-trafficking stakeholders with decision support tools to effectively allocate resources to disrupt networks and ensure survivors have access to support services.

Similarly, Julia Coxen, University of Michigan, has approached the problem by decomposing the risks of human trafficking into the risks to public health, to security and to the community. Coxen's study, "Risk analysis as a critical tool for human trafficking," helps decision-makers better understand the complexities of human trafficking. The study also highlights the need for more evidence-based and quantitative risk analysis research to combat this global issue that impacts all levels of society.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Nurses Need Training To Identify Victims of Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is to sell or handover a person to the ownership of another by giving goods or payment to the person who is sold.

Calcutta Diocese To Set Up Rehabilitation Center To Help Victims Of Human Trafficking

The rehabilitation center aims to equip the rescued minors in life skills, education and prepare them to lead a normal life.

Crime Victims' Institute Unearths Human Trafficking Issue

Highlighting the severity of human sex trafficking isse, a new series published by the Crime Victims' Institute, stressed the necessity of enhanced education to address sex trade related risks.

Fight Against Human Trafficking 'Scourge' Led by Vatican

Setting up of a global task group to fight human trafficking was agreed on Thursday by police chiefs and clergymen from over a dozen countries.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Acute Renal Failure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive