Experts Say Bird Flu Unlikely to Spread in India

Bird flu or avian influenza is a highly-contagious viral disease that affects both domesticated and wild birds. The infection is caused by the Type A virus in the intestines and respiratory tracts of birds, Amin said."In large-scale poultry farms, many people are involved in daily work. Birds are dispatched from there to the small-scale poultry farms, which becomes the main reason of transmission. The infection can be transmitted in close clusters, but rarely," Amin said.It is also possible to contract the virus while bathing or swimming in water contaminated with infected birds, he added.Some common mild symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath, which may continue for three to 12 days.However, pneumonia or kidney dysfunction can also be seen in severe cases, he added.Source: IANS