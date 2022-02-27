About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Experts Say Bird Flu Unlikely to Spread in India

by Colleen Fleiss on February 27, 2022 at 9:01 PM
Font : A-A+

Experts Say Bird Flu Unlikely to Spread in India

In India, bird flu has resurfaced with cases from Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar regions. However, an expert said that the disease is unlikely to spread majorly in the country.

Talking to IANS, Adil Amin from the Department of Medicine, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said that this infection rarely follows human-to-human transmission.

Advertisement


People can contract the bird flu virus from bird droppings or close contact with infected birds only, he said.

Bird flu or avian influenza is a highly-contagious viral disease that affects both domesticated and wild birds. The infection is caused by the Type A virus in the intestines and respiratory tracts of birds, Amin said.
Advertisement

"In large-scale poultry farms, many people are involved in daily work. Birds are dispatched from there to the small-scale poultry farms, which becomes the main reason of transmission. The infection can be transmitted in close clusters, but rarely," Amin said.

It is also possible to contract the virus while bathing or swimming in water contaminated with infected birds, he added.

Some common mild symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath, which may continue for three to 12 days.

However, pneumonia or kidney dysfunction can also be seen in severe cases, he added.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Workshop to Create Awareness Against Human Trafficking
COVID Vaccines Destroyed Over Fears of Blood Clot Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Gut Bacteria may Forecast the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bird Flu Swine Flu Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that ......
Human Cases of Bird Flu Detected in China
Human Cases of Bird Flu Detected in China
Two new human cases of bird flu have been detected in China. A 68-year-old man from Sichuan ......
Human Case of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Reported in UK
Human Case of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Reported in UK
In the South West of England, a person has contracted avian influenza. Avian influenza, also known ....
Another Suspected Bird Flu Case Reported in South Korea
Another Suspected Bird Flu Case Reported in South Korea
At a duck farm in South Korea, another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Swine Flu
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has origina...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)