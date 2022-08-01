About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Why Millennials are Rooting for Live-in Relationships?

by Dr Jayashree on January 8, 2022 at 10:33 PM
Why Millennials are Rooting for Live-in Relationships?

A recent survey amongst millennials on freedom, career, compatibility, and sex on dating App QuackQuack showed some interesting findings.

Users in the 18-35 age range had mixed feelings about being in a live-in relationship with their partner or to-be partner on whether they would want to be in a live-in relationship with their partner.

63 percent of those under 30 desire to be in a live-in relationship because it will allow them to get to know their spouses better. While 55 percent of people over 30 want to marry and start a family because they are doing well professionally and want to take the next step in their personal lives.

26.5 percent of users regard their family values as a barrier, even if they desire to be in a live-in relationship. Only 17 percent of people over 30 have a clear ticket to it, while only 12 percent of people under 30 have a red flag.
Only 28 percent of people under the age of 30 believe that marriage is preferable over a long-term live-in relationship, with women (32 percent) being more likely than men to hold this opinion (24 percent).

Marriage adds duties and connects two people eternally in a thread, whereas live-in relationships do not. This is why a lower percentage of young people prefer marriage over live-in relationships.

Over half of those over the age of 30 (62 percent) believe that tying knots with one person is preferable to living forever without giving the relationship a formal name.

Before getting married, a couple must know their compatibility; 46 percent of users believe that live-in relationships are a fantastic way for couples to assess their compatibility.

Couples who live together before marrying are aware of each other's lifestyle choices and other significant variables that may affect their marital life.

A majority of women in the 18-30 age bracket, 74.6 percent, believe that living together can allow them more time to focus on their jobs. Responsibilities in a marriage might become an impediment to a couple's professional development.

Divorce is still stigmatized in our society, so ending a marriage can be a difficult decision. In the meanwhile, leaving a live-in relationship can be emotionally and physically draining, but it is not legal. This is the viewpoint of 69 percent of users.

Many people believe that sexual demands, rather than emotional or intellectual needs, drive live-in relationships. The majority of users (70.5 percent) disagree.

They don't believe that passion or solely physical demands drive people to live together. Everything else is secondary to love and two people's desire to live together.

Even after the government has legalized live-in relationships, it seems that our society will take some time to accept them.

Imposing restrictions on this generation is not a good idea as they are intelligent enough to know what they want and brave enough to communicate it. Whether it's a live-in relationship or marriage, the choice should solely be theirs.

Although seniors may take some time to approve of a live-in relationship, the youthful generation is poised to transform the relationship and marital world.



Source: Medindia
