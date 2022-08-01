Why Millennials are Rooting for Live-in Relationships?

Advertisement

26.5 percent of users regard their family values as a barrier, even if they desire to be in a live-in relationship. Only 17 percent of people over 30 have a clear ticket to it, while only 12 percent of people under 30 have a red flag.Only 28 percent of people under the age of 30 believe that marriage is preferable over a long-term live-in relationship, with women (32 percent) being more likely than men to hold this opinion (24 percent).Marriage adds duties and connects two people eternally in a thread, whereas live-in relationships do not. This is why a lower percentage of young people prefer marriage over live-in relationships.Before getting married, a couple must know their compatibility; 46 percent of users believe that live-in relationships are a fantastic way for couples to assess their compatibility.Couples who live together before marrying are aware of each other's lifestyle choices and other significant variables that may affect their marital life.A majority of women in the 18-30 age bracket, 74.6 percent, believe that living together can allow them more time to focus on their jobs. Responsibilities in a marriage might become an impediment to a couple's professional development.Divorce is still stigmatized in our society, so ending a marriage can be a difficult decision. In the meanwhile, leaving a live-in relationship can be emotionally and physically draining, but it is not legal. This is the viewpoint of 69 percent of users.. The majority of users (70.5 percent) disagree.They don't believe that passion or solely physical demands drive people to live together. Everything else is secondary to love and two people's desire to live together.Even after the government has legalized live-in relationships, it seems that our society will take some time to accept them.Imposing restrictions on this generation is not a good idea as they are intelligent enough to know what they want and brave enough to communicate it. Whether it's a live-in relationship or marriage, the choice should solely be theirs.Although seniors may take some time to approve of a live-in relationship, the youthful generation is poised to transform the relationship and marital world.Source: Medindia