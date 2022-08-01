Stress may be Injurious to Heart Health

Stress may be a major risk factor of heart diseases apart from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, obesity, and physical inactivity, according to a new study published in JAMA.
The new study assessed the fates of 918 patients known to have underlying, but stable, heart disease to see how their bodies reacted to physical and mental stress.
The participants underwent standardized physical and mental stress tests to see if their hearts had ischemia (reduced blood flow), which can be a trigger for cardiovascular events. Then the researchers followed them for four to nine years.
They were more likely to suffer a nonfatal heart attack or die of cardiovascular disease in the years that followed.
The new findings underscore the results of an earlier study that evaluated the relationship between risk factors and heart disease in 24,767 patients from 52 countries.
It found that patients who experienced a high level of psychological stress during the year before they entered the study were more than twice as likely to suffer a heart attack during an average follow-up of five years, even when traditional risk factors were taken into account.
The effect of stress on the heart starts in the brain's fear center, the amygdala, which reacts to stress by activating the so-called fight-or-flight response, triggering the release of hormones that over time can increase levels of body fat, blood pressure, and insulin resistance.
Furthermore, the cascade of reactions to stress causes inflammation in the blood vessel, fosters blood clotting, and impairs the function of blood vessels, all of which promote heart attacks and strokes.
This accumulated evidence of how the brain and body respond to chronic psychological stress strongly suggested that modern medicine has been neglecting a critically important hazard to heart health.
The researchers are now investigating the impact of a stress-reducing program called SMART-3RP (it stands for Stress Management and Resiliency Training-Relaxation Response Resiliency Program) on the brain as well as biological factors that promote heart attack and stroke.
The program is designed to help people reduce stress and build resilience through mind-body techniques like mindfulness-based meditation, yoga, and tai chi. Such measures activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which calms the brain and body.
Source: Medindia