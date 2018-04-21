medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Why Kids with Asthma Miss their Medications?

by Hannah Joy on  April 21, 2018 at 11:19 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children with asthma are not taking their daily dose of anti-asthma drugs. Scientists found that there was a lack of communication among patients, families and pediatric clinicians, reveals a new study.
Why Kids with Asthma Miss their Medications?
Why Kids with Asthma Miss their Medications?

In a new analysis of interviews conducted with children who have asthma, their caregivers and their clinicians, Johns Hopkins researchers found that there was significant lack of agreement about why the kids miss their needed daily anti-inflammatory medication.

A report on the findings, published in the Journal of Asthma, highlights the need for improved communication among patients, families and pediatric clinicians, according to Carolyn Arnold, a medical student at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the paper's first author.

"Consistent use of daily anti-asthma drugs, generally steroids delivered by inhaler is lifesaving and the best way to prevent recurrent exacerbations and costly hospitalizations," she adds.

According to some estimates, Arnold says, up to 60 percent of children with chronic asthma do not get or take their prescribed daily regimen of anti-inflammatory medication, which works to control and prevent asthma by reducing inflammation, swelling and mucus production in the airways. Not taking the prescribed medication regularly can lead to worsened asthma and more frequent asthma exacerbations.

Previous studies have pointed to reasons for medication nonadherence, Arnold notes, but few have examined as many perspectives for the same patient as this one.

For the study, a Medicaid managed care organization identified 88 children with asthma ages 7 to 17 years old who received care at two hospital-affiliated pediatric clinics in Baltimore, Maryland. To be eligible for the study, the children had to have visited the emergency department for an asthma exacerbation between March 2013 and May 2014 and had a prescription for a daily inhaled corticosteroid.

The research team mailed all eligible families an invitation to participate in the study and be interviewed either in person or via telephone, with the option to participate in either Spanish or English. A total of 50 child-caregiver pairs ultimately participated in the survey, and 34 of 50 corresponding clinicians participated.

Each child and caregiver pair answered the same set of questions separately, with a simplified version available for children under 12 years old. A total of 26 clinicians, including 21 resident physicians, one fellow, two attending physicians and two nurse practitioners who treated the children, completed an online survey.

The research team conducted all interviews within 12 months of the child's emergency department visit for asthma.

Every participant was asked to rate the frequency with which he/she believed various barriers to medication use applied to the child on a five-point scale from never to always.

The suggested barriers included: medication runs out, forgetfulness, don't think they need it, worry about taking med every day, don't want to admit they have asthma, too much of a pain, embarrassed and friends say not to take it.

Children and caregivers each completed the Asthma Control Test, a five-question test used to determine how well asthma symptoms are controlled, and all members of the triad (child, caregiver and clinician) reported the estimated number of doses taken by the child in a typical week. Of the children, 40 percent were female and 90 percent had non-Hispanic black caregivers. The majority (68 percent) of these caregivers had a high school education or less.

Asthma Control Test scores (ranges from five for poor asthma control to 25 for complete asthma control) reported by children and caregivers averaged 14 and 18, respectively. Although 58 percent of children and 48 percent of caregivers reported that the child missed only one to two doses of medication each week, pharmacy records based on fills of daily vs. rescue medications showed that 60 percent had less than ideal medication refill frequency.

All groups cited forgetfulness (82 percent children, 80 percent caregivers and 100 percent clinicians) and medication running out (65 percent children, 44 percent caregivers and 94 percent clinicians) as top barriers to medication adherence. However, children were more likely than caregivers to report medications running out as a reason, and clinicians were more likely than both groups to report it as a reason.

Clinicians were also more likely than children to cite "being a pain to take" as a reason and more likely than caregivers to cite forgetfulness as a reason. Some children acknowledged being embarrassed to take their medication.

Care triads were least likely to agree on whether inconvenience was a reason for noncompliance, with only 21 percent of triads agreeing. Similarly, only 27 percent of triads agreed about whether the child being worried about taking a medication every day was a reason for nonadherence.

In interviews, the researchers noticed that children rarely "blamed" anyone else for missing doses, but caregivers discussed the child's forgetfulness and distractions. Clinicians mentioned potential lack of caregiver supervision or too much responsibility given to young children as barriers to medication adherence.

"Now that we know more about barriers to a child taking medication, we can take steps toward improving communication among all parties involved in a child's care and think of other ways to improve adherence," says Tina Cheng, M.D., M.P.H., co-director of Johns Hopkins Children's Center and an author on the paper.

Cheng cautioned that surveys and self-reports are often weak ways of measuring medication adherence. But she said the findings point to opportunities for improving medication usage by focusing on augmenting supervision and education.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Standard Treatment for Asthma in Kids Effective in Most Cases

Standard Treatment for Asthma in Kids Effective in Most Cases

The presence of respiratory viral infection or fever triggers asthma attack that is more often associated with treatment failure.

Passive Smoking Worsens Asthma in Kids: Study

Passive Smoking Worsens Asthma in Kids: Study

Many asthmatic children harmed by secondhand smoke, reveals study.

Cockroach-Related Asthma in Kids

Cockroach-Related Asthma in Kids

A combination of pollutant exposure and cockroach exposure results in increasing the chances of asthma. Pregnant mothers should take better care.

Gut Microbes in a Baby's Digestive Tract can Prevent Asthma

Gut Microbes in a Baby's Digestive Tract can Prevent Asthma

Babies born to mothers with asthma are at an increased risk of developing asthma, especially baby boys are more at risk than girls.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Tests for Asthma

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Wheezing

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Height and Weight-Kids Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...