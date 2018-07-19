medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Why is the GST High on Nicotine Replacement Products?

by Rishika Gupta on  July 19, 2018 at 10:08 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Higher Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) products could be encouraging smoking rather than deterring it. This tax hike has been considered to be working against the National Health Policy.
Why is the GST High on Nicotine Replacement Products?
Why is the GST High on Nicotine Replacement Products?

This alarming discrepancy in the GST rates will not help India tackle the menace of tobacco smoking and would risk higher morbidity due to lifestyle and non-communicable diseases.

In a country like India, with more than 100 million smokers and over one-fifth of the world's tobacco-related deaths, tobacco de-addiction (both smoking & smokeless) is the key area for the government under the ambit of the country's Health Policy. The government has announced its aim to reduce tobacco use by 15% by 2020 and eventually 30% by 2030. For us as a country how do we provide tobacco addicts with easy access to rehabilitation related products and services, which become increasingly unaffordable due to the GST related issue.

According to Dr. Jagannath P, Former State Consultant for Karnataka, and also worked for a WHO-funded project on National Tobacco Control Program "NRT has been instrumental in aiding innumerable smokers quit the habit. Global health bodies such as WHO and the United States Federal and Drug Administration (US FDA) have also identified NRT as an aid to smoking cessation and recommends it as the first line of treatment. Making NRT expensive would defeat the aim of the government in striving for a healthier nation and enhanced productivity."

"NRT is an effective and easy aid to help quit smoking. By making NRT accessible to millions in India, we could decrease smoking-related disease burden by successfully mitigating the risks of lung cancer, emphysema, stroke, heart attack and complications in pregnancy. With the usage of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, the mortality rate due to smoking-related diseases would drop drastically within just a few years of quitting smoking, even for long-time smokers." added Dr. Rajam Iyer, Pulmonologist associated with Bhatia and Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.

NRT provides small quantities of nicotine to the brain, without exposing the body to other harmful products of tobacco combustion. This small quantity of nicotine helps a smoker overcome the urge to smoke, which in turn helps him quit the habit. Let GST not be a hindrance to India's Health mission. India's present & future is primarily dependent on good health. GST should enhance the health seeking behavior of millions and not deter.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Back into Business

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Back into Business

Smoking kills more than 480,000 people every year. Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can help people quit smoking, but is only possible when combined with counseling.

Varcencline is Safe to Help People Quit Smoking, No Risk of Heart Attack

Varcencline is Safe to Help People Quit Smoking, No Risk of Heart Attack

Smokers lose three months of life expectancy for every year of smoking. The research supports use of varenicline as an effective and safe tool to help people quit.

Nicotine Patch Better Than Smoking for Pregnant Women

Nicotine Patch Better Than Smoking for Pregnant Women

While nicotine may not be completely safe for a pregnant mother's foetus, nicotine replacement therapy is safer than smoking for women.

Few Heart Disease Patients Receive Smoking-Cessation Therapy

Few Heart Disease Patients Receive Smoking-Cessation Therapy

Quitting smoking can cut the risk of repeat heart attacks and death from heart disease by about half.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...