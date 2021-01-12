WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High

Global risk related to Omicron COVID variant is assessed as very high, said the World Health Organisation.
The WHO said that Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are of concern and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility. However, there are still considerable uncertainties, added the global health body.
"Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high", said the WHO.
While prescribing priority actions for the member states, the WHO emphasised on enhancing surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. This should include community testing to detect if Omicron is circulating in the community, said WHO.
Accelerating Covid vaccination coverage as rapidly as possible, especially among populations designated as high priority who remain unvaccinated or are not yet fully vaccinated, should remain top priority as per the WHO.
Contact tracing of Covid-19 cases to interrupt chains of transmission is strongly advised, said WHO in its technical paper on Covid-19 while including the preparedness action for member countries.
