About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High

by Colleen Fleiss on December 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM
Font : A-A+

WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High

Global risk related to Omicron COVID variant is assessed as very high, said the World Health Organisation.

The WHO said that Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are of concern and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility. However, there are still considerable uncertainties, added the global health body.

Advertisement


"Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possible transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high", said the WHO.

The global health body added further that there could be future surges of Covid-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surge may take place. The overall global risk related to the new variant is assessed as very high, the WHO added.
Advertisement

While prescribing priority actions for the member states, the WHO emphasised on enhancing surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. This should include community testing to detect if Omicron is circulating in the community, said WHO.

Accelerating Covid vaccination coverage as rapidly as possible, especially among populations designated as high priority who remain unvaccinated or are not yet fully vaccinated, should remain top priority as per the WHO.

Contact tracing of Covid-19 cases to interrupt chains of transmission is strongly advised, said WHO in its technical paper on Covid-19 while including the preparedness action for member countries.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Five-year Strategic Plan to End HIV/AIDS Launched

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Toothache
Toothache
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant Symptoms: Extreme Tiredness
Omicron Variant Symptoms: Extreme Tiredness
Major symptoms seen in Covid positive patients affected with the Omicron variant are mild muscle ......
Tamil Nadu on Alert Over Omicron Variant
Tamil Nadu on Alert Over Omicron Variant
The health department in Tamil Nadu has issued advisories to all the district collectors to be on .....
Two Omicron Variant Cases Detected in Australia
Two Omicron Variant Cases Detected in Australia
In Australia's state of New South Wales, two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been ...
Countries Need to be Vigilant About Omicron COVID Variant: WHO
Countries Need to be Vigilant About Omicron COVID Variant: WHO
Countries in the South-East Asia region need to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close