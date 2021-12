WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High

Advertisement

The global health body added further that there could be future surges of Covid-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surge may take place. The overall global risk related to the new variant is assessed as very high, the WHO added.While prescribing priority actions for the member states, the WHO emphasised on enhancing surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. This should include community testing to detect if Omicron is circulating in the community, said WHO.Accelerating Covid vaccination coverage as rapidly as possible, especially among populations designated as high priority who remain unvaccinated or are not yet fully vaccinated, should remain top priority as per the WHO.Contact tracing of Covid-19 cases to interrupt chains of transmission is strongly advised, said WHO in its technical paper on Covid-19 while including the preparedness action for member countries.Source: IANS