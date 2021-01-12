About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More

New Five-year Strategic Plan to End HIV/AIDS Launched

by Colleen Fleiss on December 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM
Font : A-A+

New Five-year Strategic Plan to End HIV/AIDS Launched

A national HIV/AIDS strategic plan has been launched by Zimbabwe. The plan is set to guide resource allocation and implementation of the country's HIV response for the next five years.

The strategic plan launched on Monday will be running from 2021-2025 and helping the country in eradicating AIDS by 2030, Chief Director of Health and Child Care Ministery, Munyaradzi Dhobbie, said, while praising the National AIDS Council for its strides in the ongoing fight against the global epidemic, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We have reached the 90-90-90-target and now we want to reach the 95-95-95 and this can be done if we deal with the older men. HIV prevalence and mortality have fallen and now we are working toward ending AIDS by 2030. We have to remain on guard," Dhobbie said.

The 90-90-90-target means by 2020, 90 per cent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

UNAIDS country director Sophia Moniko highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in health financing for the country to achieve its targets.

"To end AIDS, we have to end inequalities. We need a paradigm shift in health financing. We need to invest in data systems," she said.

Source: IANS
<< Kerala Aiming for Zero AIDS Cases by 2025: Health Minister
WHO Says Overall Global Risk With Omicron Very High >>

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Toothache
Toothache
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
Each year on 1st December, many organizations and individuals across the world come together to ......
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a ......
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close