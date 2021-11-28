About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu on Alert Over Omicron Variant

by Colleen Fleiss on November 28, 2021 at 8:50 PM
Font : A-A+

Tamil Nadu on Alert Over Omicron Variant

The health department in Tamil Nadu has issued advisories to all the district collectors to be on high alert over the new variant of Covid-19 virus, Omicron.

The state health department has also issued alerts to all the major airports in the state and testing facilities are being ramped up at Chennai airport.

Advertisement


Health department officials told IANS that the government is contemplating to increase more counters for testing at Chennai international airport.

State health secretary, Dr J. Radhakrishnan has already informed the district collectors to track those who have reached foreign countries and to monitor these people.
Advertisement

State health minister, Ma Subramanian told IANS, "We have received information from the Union health ministry regarding the Omicron virus and the state health department has already issued directives to all the district collectors and we are working according to the guidelines issued by the central government regarding arrival of passengers from foreign countries."

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Two Omicron Variant Cases Detected in Australia
Tamil Nadu: 12th Mega COVID Vaccination Camp Held >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Two Omicron Variant Cases Detected in Australia
Two Omicron Variant Cases Detected in Australia
In Australia's state of New South Wales, two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been ...
Covid Vaccine Likely to be Effective Against New Omicron Variant: S.Africa Health Minister
Covid Vaccine Likely to be Effective Against New Omicron Variant: S.Africa Health Minister
South Africa's health minister said the currently available COVID-19 vaccines appear to be ......
Countries Need to be Vigilant About Omicron COVID Variant: WHO
Countries Need to be Vigilant About Omicron COVID Variant: WHO
Countries in the South-East Asia region need to scale up surveillance, strengthen public health and ...
World Health Organization Classifies B.1.1.529 as 'Variant of Concern' Named Omicron
World Health Organization Classifies B.1.1.529 as 'Variant of Concern' Named Omicron
The new COVID variant detected in southern Africa has been classified by the World Health ......
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close