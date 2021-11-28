Tamil Nadu: 12th Mega COVID Vaccination Camp Held

Advertisement

Talking on the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of the Covid, he said that travellers from South Africa reaching the state will have to undergo quarantine for eight days.The Minister also said Covid-19 vaccination is must for those visiting public places including those who visit Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation liquor shops.He inspected the mega vaccination camp at Adayar along with Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, and said that 77.3 per cent of the population have been vaccinated with the first dose while the second dose coverage was 42.10 per cent.The Minister also said that travellers from South Africa, China, Botswana, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Italy will be tested at the Chennai international airport to keep a check on the Omicron threats.Source: IANS