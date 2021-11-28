Tamil Nadu: 12th Mega COVID Vaccination Camp Held

In Tamil Nadu, the 12th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp was conducted amid heavy rain in several districts. According to officials, people were vaccinated at 50,000 camps across the state.
A total of 1,600 camps were put up in Greater Chennai Corporation to inoculate people.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS: "This has been made possible due to the inspirational leadership of our Chief Minister (MK Stalin) as well as the undying spirit of health department professionals."
The Minister also said Covid-19 vaccination is must for those visiting public places including those who visit Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation liquor shops.
He inspected the mega vaccination camp at Adayar along with Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, and said that 77.3 per cent of the population have been vaccinated with the first dose while the second dose coverage was 42.10 per cent.
The Minister also said that travellers from South Africa, China, Botswana, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Italy will be tested at the Chennai international airport to keep a check on the Omicron threats.
Source: IANS