About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

WHO Recommends Paxlovid Pill Against COVID-19

by Angela Mohan on April 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM
Font : A-A+

WHO Recommends Paxlovid Pill Against COVID-19

World Health Organization(WHO) strongly recommended Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 antiviral pill for cases with a high risk of hospitalization. It prevents hospitalization more than the available alternatives and has fewer concerns with respect to harm that molnupiravir.

Paxlovid pill is Pfizer's combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir and is easier to administer in comparison to intravenous remdesivir and antibodies. The pill is reportedly a better choice of treatment for the unvaccinated and elderly and immunocompromised people with COVID-19, as per WHO experts.

Advertisement


WHO has recommended Paxlovid pill for COVID-19 treatment over remdesivir and even over Merck's molnupiravir pill and monoclonal antibodies in the BMJ medical journal.

The health organization has also made a "conditional (weak) recommendation" of US biotech firm Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir for patients with mild covid infection. The body had previously recommended against the drug.
Advertisement

Paxlovid is an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill that can be taken at home by high-risk covid patients with mild infection, preventing the need for hospitalization. The pill is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir drugs.

While nirmatrelvir inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, ritonavir slows down nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

WHO has strongly recommended the Paxlovid pill for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalization.

The new recommendation is based on findings of two trials involving 3100 patients that showed that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospital admission.

The trials suggest no important difference in mortality and "little or no risk of adverse effects leading to drug discontinuation".

WHO has recommended the administration of the pill to people over the age of 18 years

.

WHO has not recommended the COVID-19 antiviral pill for pregnant or breastfeeding women. The pill has also not been advised for people with low risk of complications from the disease as the benefit would not be much.

WHO has also not suggested the pill for patients with severe forms of the disease and declined to give an opinion on the same due to a lack of sufficient data to prove its efficiency in such cases.

Paxlovid dosage


The Paxlovid pill is administered as three tablets, two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir. These tablets have to be taken together orally twice daily for five days. In total, the patients will have to take 30 tablets over 5 days.

Paxlovid course


The COVID-19 antiviral pill is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days. It is available by prescription only.

Effect


The Paxlovid covid antiviral pill was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.

Paxlovid Price


WHO has urged Pfizer to make Paxlovid pill's pricing and deals more transparent. Currently, a full course of Paxlovid costs $530 in the United States. Pfizer has agreed to allow some generic drugmakers around the world to make cheaper versions of Paxlovid under a UN-backed scheme and make it available faster at affordable prices.

Paxloid pill significance


The COVID-19 antiviral pills like the Paxloid pill are being seen as a potential step towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic. These pills can be taken at home upon prescription from the doctor. However, there are also concerns over whether the virus could build resistance to these treatments.

The Paxloid COVID-19 antiviral pill can only be administered while the disease is at its early stages. This means that the pill has to be administered as soon as the patients test positive. Patients must start the course within 5 days of the onset of the first symptoms. The entire course will last 5 days. This would prove to be a challenge for the low- and middle-income countries.

On the other hand, Remdesivir can be taken within seven days of symptoms setting in, but it is administered intravenously over three days.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Vasectomy Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Accident and Trauma Care Sanatogen Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR