Combo of Three Drugs Down Cancer Risk by 61% Among Adults

Advertisement

Vitamin D, omega-3, and exercise

A combination of simple treatments

Preventing invasive cancer

Apart from preventative recommendations such as not smoking and sun protection, public health efforts that focus on cancer prevention are limited, according to Dr Heike Bischoff-Ferrari of the University Hospital Zurich: "."Mechanistic studies have shown that vitamin D inhibits the growth of cancer cells. Similarly, omega-3 may inhibit the transformation of normal cells into cancer cells, and exercise has been shown to improve immune function and decrease inflammation, which may help in the prevention of cancer.However, there was a lack of robust clinical studies proving the effectiveness of these three simple interventions, alone or combined.Bischoff-Ferrari and her colleagues wanted to fill these knowledge gaps by testing the effect of daily high-dose vitamin D3 (one form of vitamin D supplements), daily supplemental omega-3s, and a simple home exercise program, alone and in combination, on the risk of invasive cancer among adults aged 70 or older.To do so, the researchers conducted the DO-HEALTH trial: a three-year trial in five European countries (Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, and Portugal) with 2,157 participants.," explained Bischoff-Ferrari.."The participants were randomized into eight different groups to test the individual and combined benefit of the interventions: group one received 2,000 IU per day of Vitamin D3, 1g per day of omega-3s, and three times per week SHEP; group two vitamin D3 and omega-3s; group three vitamin D3 and SHEP; group four omega-3s and SHEP; group five vitamin D3 alone; group six omega-3s alone; group seven SHEP alone; and the last group received a placebo.Participants received check-up phone calls every three months and had standardized examinations of health and function in the trial centers at baseline, year 1, year 2, and year 3.The results show that all three treatments (vitamin D3, omega-3s, and SHEP) had cumulative benefits on the risk of invasive cancers.Each of the treatments had a small individual benefit but when all three treatments were combined, the benefits became statistically significant, and the researchers saw an overall reduction in cancer risk by 61%."This is the first randomized controlled trial to show that the combination daily vitamin D3, supplemental marine omega-3s, and a simple home exercise program may be effective in the prevention of invasive cancer among generally healthy and active adults aged 70 and older," Bischoff-Ferrari commented.The results may impact the future of invasive cancer prevention in older adults. Bischoff-Ferrari concluded: "."."Source: Medindia