Living Kidney Donor Surgery 'Safe' for Most Patients: Study

The study was published inThe results are significant, given that nearly 90,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a lifesaving kidney transplant. Patients who receive a kidney from a living donor generally have better outcomes. Living donor kidneys usually function longer than those from deceased donors.The retrospective, the single-center study is believed to be the largest research study to date to examine the risks associated with living kidney donation via laparoscopic surgery.The study involved 3,002 living kidney donors who underwent laparoscopic living kidney donor surgery at the transplant center from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2019.The study tracked complications that occurred up to 120 days after surgery.Overall, 12.4% of patients had postsurgical complications, with most of them experiencing an infection or hernia related to the incision.Most of these complications occurred in the earlier era of the study. No patients died.Researchers discovered 76% of those complications happened after the patient was discharged."While this study reinforces the safety of this surgical procedure, it does highlight the importance of following up with the donors after donation. That ensures any complications can be treated quickly without any long-term damage," Dr. Taner says.Source: Eurekalert