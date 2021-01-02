WHO Experts Leave Wuhan Quarantine

The World Health Organization's (WHO) international expert team have completed their 14-day quarantine, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.



Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the quarantine was in line with standard international practice. He said the expert team would conduct interviews and discussions while complying with China's epidemic prevention regulations, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘International scientific research and cooperation on origin-tracing aims to understand the virus, animal reservoirs, and transmission routes, so as to better prevent possible future risks and respond to similar public health crises.’





He pointed out that the virus's origin tracing is an ongoing process that may involve multiple places and areas. "It is a complicated scientific matter and requires scientists to carry out scientific research and cooperation globally."



International scientific research and cooperation on origin-tracing aims to understand the virus, animal reservoirs, and transmission routes, so as to better prevent possible future risks and respond to similar public health crises, said Zhao.



"We hope that the United States can work with China, in a responsible manner, respect facts, science, and the hard work of the international expert team, so that they can carry out origin-tracing and scientific research without political interference," he added.







"All activities should conform to scientific principles and serve the supreme goal of preventing future risks and protecting people's lives and health," said the spokesperson.