Madhya Pradesh Quarantine Centres Use Music To Release Stress

Arrangements of music and cultural programmes at the quarantine centres are made here where people coming from outside the state are being kept to prevent the corona spread..



Officials said entertainment programmes at 31 quarantine and COVID-care centres in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain have helped the corona-infected patients in a stress-free stay at the quarantine centres.



The department, in last 13 days, has organised 403 entertainment programmes in the various quarantine centres.



‘In last 13 days, has organised 403 entertainment programmes in the various quarantine centres.’





Source: IANS TV sets have been installed in the centres so that the corona-infected patients can watch popular mythological serials like Mahabharata, Ramayana etc. Apart from this, Sundar Kand and performances of various artistes are also been organised to entertain the people under quarantine.Source: IANS The department, in last 13 days, has organised 403 entertainment programmes in the various quarantine centres.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Andropause / Male Menopause Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability. READ MORE Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed. READ MORE Is Your Man Moody? Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings. READ MORE Palpitations And Arrhythmias Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat. READ MORE Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this genre of healing, though proven through the ages, has not been written about as much as it ought to. READ MORE Stress and the Gender Divide Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses. READ MORE Tired All The Time Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT. READ MORE Women More Prone to Road Rage If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage. READ MORE