Madhya Pradesh Quarantine Centres Use Music To Release Stress

The department, in last 13 days, has organised 403 entertainment programmes in the various quarantine centres.
TV sets have been installed in the centres so that the corona-infected patients can watch popular mythological serials like Mahabharata, Ramayana etc. Apart from this, Sundar Kand and performances of various artistes are also been organised to entertain the people under quarantine.
Source: IANS