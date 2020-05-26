by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM Indian Health News
Madhya Pradesh Quarantine Centres Use Music To Release Stress
Arrangements of music and cultural programmes at the quarantine centres are made here where people coming from outside the state are being kept to prevent the corona spread..

Officials said entertainment programmes at 31 quarantine and COVID-care centres in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain have helped the corona-infected patients in a stress-free stay at the quarantine centres.

The department, in last 13 days, has organised 403 entertainment programmes in the various quarantine centres.


TV sets have been installed in the centres so that the corona-infected patients can watch popular mythological serials like Mahabharata, Ramayana etc. Apart from this, Sundar Kand and performances of various artistes are also been organised to entertain the people under quarantine.

Source: IANS

