India Crosses 1.25 Lakh-mark

The worst hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 44,582 active cases, 1,517 people died while 12,583 people have recovered. In the past 24 hours 2,940 cases have come up while 821 new recoveries have occurred.
‘States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).’
Tamil Nadu is on the second number with 14,753 cases and 98 deaths while Gujarat is third with 13,268 cases and 802 deaths.
Delhi has so far reported 12,319 cases with 208 fatalities and 5,897 people recovering from the disease.
States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).
Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (3,332), Andhra Pradesh (2,709), Punjab (2,029), Telangana (1,761), Bihar (2,177), Jammu and Kashmir (1,489), Karnataka (1,743), Odisha (1,189) and Haryana (1,067).
States and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (732), Jharkhand (308), Chandigarh (218), Assam (259), Tripura (175), Chhattisgarh (172) and Uttarakhand (153).
Source: IANS