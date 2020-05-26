India Crosses 1.25 Lakh-mark

6,654 positive cases added to India within 24 hrs and the total tally went across the 1.25 lakh-mark. Before the first week of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown ended.



With a total of 1,25,100 cases, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there now 69,597 active, 51,783 who recovered while 3,720 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, including 137 in the last one day, which is 11 less deaths than 24 hours ago.

Delhi has so far reported 12,319 cases with 208 fatalities and 5,897 people recovering from the disease.



States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).



Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (3,332), Andhra Pradesh (2,709), Punjab (2,029), Telangana (1,761), Bihar (2,177), Jammu and Kashmir (1,489), Karnataka (1,743), Odisha (1,189) and Haryana (1,067).



States and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (732), Jharkhand (308), Chandigarh (218), Assam (259), Tripura (175), Chhattisgarh (172) and Uttarakhand (153).



The worst hit state continued to be Maharashtra with 44,582 active cases, 1,517 people died while 12,583 people have recovered. In the past 24 hours 2,940 cases have come up while 821 new recoveries have occurred.