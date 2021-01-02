by Hannah Joy on  February 1, 2021 at 2:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Masks Mandatory on Planes and Public Transportation: U.S CDC
In the U.S, wearing of masks on planes and other public transportation was made mandatory across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, revealed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The order is set to come into effect on Monday night, The Hill news website reported on Saturday.

The CDC measure will requires the wearing of masks at bus terminals, airports, train stations, subway stops, taxis and also while using ride-hailing services.


"People must wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking public conveyances. People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub in the US," The Hill news website quoted the CDC as saying in a statement.

Failure to wear the masks in the designated spaces will result in a violation of federal law.

A day after his inauguration, President Joe Biden on January 21 issued an executive order directing federal agencies to "immediately take action" to mandate the use of masks in airports, trains, intercity bus services and public maritime vessels such as ferries.

The CDC order comes as the US continues to see thousands of new cases of the coronavirus each day, as well as deaths.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the Johns Hopkins University revealed that the overall caseload and death toll in the US, currently the worst-hit country in the world stood at 26,067,807 and 439,420, respectively.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Travel Bans: Study
New study sheds light on how novel coronavirus spreads regionally and between countries and how effective governmental measures such as travel ban to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic have been to date.
READ MORE
Mutant COVID: 6 Labs to Test Over 25 UK Travelers for Genome Sequencing
Union Health Ministry reviewed the status of passengers coming from the UK to India and directed states and Union Territories to send samples of those found coronavirus positive to six laboratories identified for genome sequencing.
READ MORE
New Rules Issued for Domestic and International Travelers
Health Ministry has issued new guidelines for domestic and international travel by air, trains, and roads, which includes that asymptomatic passenger will monitor their health for 14 days while those with symptoms will be screened at the nearest ...
READ MORE
India's Coronavirus Case Rise Due to Travelers from Dubai, UK: IIT
Travellers from Dubai and Britain played a crucial role in spreading Covid-19 in the early phase and were the primary sources of the importations of the disease into India, said a
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker