WHO Confirms Rare Cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines

‘Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have occurred more often in younger men, especially after the second dose of mRNA vaccines.’

Myocarditis and pericarditis refer to the inflammation of the heart muscle and the heart's outer lining, respectively. The symptoms of these heart diseases include chest pain, breathing difficulties, and an increased heartbeat rate."Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following vaccination with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. These cases occurred more often in younger men and after the second dose of the vaccine, typically within a few days after vaccination. Current evidence suggests a likely causal association between myocarditis and the mRNA vaccines," highlighted WHO said in a statement.Previously the European Medicines Agency also said, "The chance of these conditions occurring is very low, but you should be aware of the symptoms so that you can get prompt medical treatment to help recovery and avoid complications."Currently available literature suggests prompt treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs following vaccination to reduce the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis.Source: Medindia