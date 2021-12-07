by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Confirms Rare Cases of Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines
Vaccine-related side effects like fever, muscle pain, and headache are common among all people but, more serious reactions like blood clots and inflammations in the body are dangerous. The World Health Organization has now confirmed the link between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation.

While the concerns over vaccinating children are increasing, the WHO advised clinicians to be aware of the risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis and pericarditis among adolescents.

Out of 177 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines given, 145 cases of myocarditis and 138 cases of pericarditis have been reported. A total of 19 cases of myocarditis and 19 cases of pericarditis arose out of the 20 million Moderna vaccine doses given.


Myocarditis and pericarditis refer to the inflammation of the heart muscle and the heart's outer lining, respectively. The symptoms of these heart diseases include chest pain, breathing difficulties, and an increased heartbeat rate.

"Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following vaccination with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. These cases occurred more often in younger men and after the second dose of the vaccine, typically within a few days after vaccination. Current evidence suggests a likely causal association between myocarditis and the mRNA vaccines," highlighted WHO said in a statement.

Although there is a potential link between mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation, WHO highlighted that the benefits of those vaccines still outweigh the risks. Previously the European Medicines Agency also said, "The chance of these conditions occurring is very low, but you should be aware of the symptoms so that you can get prompt medical treatment to help recovery and avoid complications."

Currently available literature suggests prompt treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs following vaccination to reduce the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Source: Medindia

