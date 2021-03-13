by Colleen Fleiss on  March 13, 2021 at 3:10 AM Coronavirus News
Pfizer Vaccine 97% Effective In Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases
The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNtech offers at least 97% effectiveness in symptomatic coronavirus cases, revealed real world data published by the pharma company.

The analysis, based on real world data gathered by the Israel Ministry of Health, also found the vaccine's effectiveness at 94 per cent against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections.

"We are extremely encouraged that the real-world effectiveness data coming from Israel are confirming the high efficacy demonstrated in our Phase 3 clinical trial and showing the significant impact of the vaccine in preventing severe disease and deaths due to Covid-19," Luis Jodar, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer Vaccines, said in a statement.


This comprehensive real-world evidence can be of importance to countries around the world as they advance their own vaccination campaigns one year after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic, the statement said.

In January, Pfizer and the Israel MoH entered into a collaboration agreement to monitor the real-world impact of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The findings from the analysis were derived from de-identified aggregate Israel MoH surveillance data collected between January 17 and March 6, 2021.

For all outcomes, vaccine effectiveness was measured from two weeks after the second dose.

Source: IANS

