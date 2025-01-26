WEF 2025: 25 Nations Unite Against Plastic Pollution & Climate Change

Plastic pollution refers to the accumulation of plastic waste that harms ecosystems and wildlife.



As plastic waste remains a pressing global issue, seven additional countries have joined the fight against plastic pollution, bringing the total to 25 at the recent World Economic Forum annual meeting.The seven new countries -- Angola, Bangladesh, Gabon, Guatemala, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania -- will contribute to WEF’s Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) by scaling up systemic plastic waste management solutions and fostering greater sustainability and climate resilience worldwide.These will also drive systemic solutions to key challenges such as advancing sustainable materials, strengthening recycling systems, tackling greenhouse gas emissions, and more.“Reaching this 25-nation milestone is not just a celebration of numbers, it’s a testament to the growing global determination to tackle one of the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Clemence Schmid, Director of GPAP, World Economic Forum.“These partnerships are not just symbolic, they represent concrete commitments to rethinking how plastics are produced, managed, and reused. Together we are charting a path towards a circular plastics economy that benefits people and the planet,” Schmid added.The GPAP has already mobilised $3.1 billion in investments, created safer jobs for informal waste workers, and supported countries in achieving measurable progress on sustainability and climate resilience.Besides curbing plastic pollution, GPAP also contributes significantly to climate change. Plastic pollution is responsible for an estimated 1.8 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. GPAP’s systemic approach to waste management can drastically reduce landfill emissions such as methane -- over 80 times more potent than CO2 in the short term.It aims to promote circular systems and to contribute to cutting emissions from the plastics sector while fostering economic growth through green jobs. It also aims for creating circular solutions that could lead to 6 million jobs globally by 2030, with the plastics sector driving much of this transformation.Source-IANS