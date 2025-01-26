About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Lung-Sparing Surgery May Improve Outcomes for Early Lung Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 26 2025 10:54 PM

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, affecting the lungs.

Lung-Sparing Surgery May Improve Outcomes for Early Lung Cancer
New research presented at the 2025 Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) Annual Meeting shows that anatomic lung resections, including lobectomy and segmentectomy, offer better long-term survival rates than wedge resection for patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Long-Term Survival in Stage 1A NSCLC

The study analyzed outcomes for more than 32,000 stage 1A NSCLC patients using data from the STS General Thoracic Surgery Database (STS GTSD) with long-term follow-up linked to the National Death Index and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services database, which provides up to 10 years of survival data.

Lung Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
Lobectomy for stage 1A NSCLC offered the highest survival rates, with a 5-year overall survival (OS) of 71.9% and 10-year OS of 44.8%. Segmentectomy, which resulted in a 5-year OS of 69.6% and 10-year OS of 44.2% proved to be a viable alternative. Both lobectomy and segmentectomy demonstrated better outcomes than wedge resection, which had 5-year OS of 66.3% and 10-year OS of 41.4%.

This research highlights the profound effect of using real-world data to provide critical insights that complement findings from randomized controlled trials (RCTs). While RCTs suggest an equivalence between lobectomy and sub-lobar resections, this real-world study gives clinicians additional insight. It provides a broader perspective applicable to diverse patient populations and healthcare settings.

“This study reinforces the need for nuanced decision-making, integrating both RCTs and real-world data to deliver the highest quality of care,” said Christopher Seder, MD, a thoracic surgeon at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago. “By analyzing outcomes in a variety of healthcare settings, we can offer informed recommendations, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the board.”

Lung Cancer Screening
Lung Cancer Screening
Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.
The findings come at a pivotal time when cardiothoracic surgical practices are evolving rapidly, integrating innovative tools and approaches that prioritize patient safety and long-term health. Dr. Seder added, “Using real-world data to complement RCT findings offers surgeons additional context for tailoring treatment strategies.”

The STS GTSD, part of the STS National Database, includes a majority of lung cancer and esophageal cancer surgeries performed in the US. It is a true national benchmark, capturing detailed information on patient characteristics, surgical procedures, and outcomes. This study highlights the value of large-scale, real-world data analysis in informing clinical practice and guiding patient care.

Advertisement
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Source-Newswise
Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)
Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)
Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz. ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education