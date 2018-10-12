medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Wealthy Patients Flock to Clinics That Offer Free Healthcare to the Poor, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 10, 2018 at 9:07 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study by a Cornell University marketing expert offers insights into optimal resource allocation at health care nonprofits not only in low- and middle-income countries but also in higher-income countries.
Wealthy Patients Flock to Clinics That Offer Free Healthcare to the Poor, Says Study
Wealthy Patients Flock to Clinics That Offer Free Healthcare to the Poor, Says Study

Nonprofit health care organizations in low- and middle-income countries often serve poor patients for free and charge affluent patients full price. The conventional wisdom is, the free services require financial subsidies from paying patients.

The study, led by Sachin Gupta, the Henrietta Johnson Louis Professor of Management, found that community outreach clinics and associated promotions aimed at nonpaying patients act as advertising that attracts paying patients as well.

"This research says that the marketing and staffing of outreach clinics pays for itself, which really encourages doing more of them - or at least encourages administrators not to be concerned that marketing the clinics is a pure cost activity," Gupta said. "There are dollars flowing from the mission side to the revenue side, which have been largely ignored."

Gupta and his colleagues studied nine years of data from the Aravind Eye Hospital in Pondicherry, India. One of the world's largest eye care organizations, Aravind has developed an extensive community outreach system including eye screenings at temporary clinics and mobile units, promoted through means including posters, billboards and referrals through community leaders.

When Aravind was created in 1976, Thulasiraj Ravilla, a founding member and a co-author on the study, noticed an interesting pattern. After an outreach clinic took place in a particular village, an influx of paying patients from that village flowed in to the main hospital two months later - even though Aravind hadn't specifically targeted them as patients.

Gupta noticed the dynamic, too, when he read about Aravind. "Everything I study in the marketing world says you have to spend money, on advertising or a sales force, to generate demand," he said. "In this case, we knew Aravind spent no money in marketing to the paying patients. And that just seemed unusual. Why are those patients coming?"

The research team collected data on when and where the outreach clinics had taken place, and when and where paying patients had come from. The correlational pattern told them the clinics and their promotion attracted affluent patients as well, but directly to the hospital. "What draws the paying patients in is price transparency, which is a big issue in health care markets in countries like India, and perceived quality, which is spread through word of mouth from other patients," Gupta said.

Health care nonprofits that ignore the revenue stream flowing from the mission side of operations risk not investing enough in it, he added. "The model of cross-subsidizing is more sustainable than was previously thought."

The paper, "Spillover Effects of Mission Activities on Revenues in Nonprofit Health Care," was published in the Journal of Marketing Research. Gupta's co-authors are Omkar Palsule-Desai of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, India; and C. Gnanasekaran and Thulasiraj Ravilla of Aravind Eye Care System.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Health Level 7

By not having access to right information at the right place and the right time there is a definite impact on safety, effectiveness and costs related to healthcare.

Leading Healthcare Network Oxxy Offers Free Eye Screenings For Residents Of Bengaluru

As Kalam, who died on July 27 in Meghalaya, favored eye donation, healthcare network Oxxy's initiative was intended to make healthcare affordable for all.

Underserved Communities may be Helped by Diabetic Eye Screenings Via Telemedicine

A new study reports that eye screenings of people with diabetes in underserved communities revealed that one in five had early stage diabetic retinopathy.

Probe into Free Eye Camp At Himachal Pradesh: Patients Lose Eyesight

Recently there has been a probe into the eye camp help at Himachal Pradesh in March of this year.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions 

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Fox Nuts

Rolapitant for Treating Nausea and Vomiting

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive