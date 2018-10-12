medindia
Winter Care for the Newborns

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 10, 2018 at 8:52 AM Child Health News
New parents have to face some important challenges this winter season by providing some extra care to their sensitive newborns. Experts say the baby's skin should be kept well moisturized and protected in this cold weather.
Winter Care for the Newborns

Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco), in assistance with Chicco Osservatorio, suggests:

* Must-have body lotions for winter: To fight dryness of baby skin in winters, selecting the perfect baby lotion can be a task for parents as babies have thin skin which loses its moisture faster in comparison to adults. Body lotion with Parabens-free formula and richness of sweet almond milk are ideal for protection and moisturizing baby's delicate skin.

* Moisturizing rich cream: In winter, parents should always make sure that baby is being moisturized properly, especially the most exposed areas like face, hands and legs after bath to keep the baby's skin soft and supple throughout the day. Good quality cream with the richness of Omega-3 and Vitamin E helps in deeply nourishing skin's driest areas keeping it nourished all along the day.

* Nourishment through massage oil: The skin of a newborn is very gentle and requires special care each day. Massaging the baby with special baby oil that is parabens-free and enriched with high nourishing properties of rice bran oil is very beneficial for the baby's delicate skin.

* Winter apparels, for keeping your baby warm with comfort: While shopping for babies, parents must look for certified and high quality natural fabrics which are soft and comfortable so that it does not cause rashes and discomfort to the baby.

* Protection from dry air: In winter, the humidity level drops and dry air can affect baby's health -- from nasal infection to sore throat -- which they can't even let you know, and from dry skin and cracked lips to breathing issues in some cases. A humidifier in the baby's room adds much-needed moisture to the air and creates favorable breathing conditions, allowing your baby to sleep comfortably.

C. Suresh Kumar, Head Of Department - Pediatrics and Neonatology, Apollo Cradle, suggests:

* Take Care of the skin: Do not apply too much of soap and leave it on the body for long as it dries up the skin causing irritation. Bath duration should not exceed 5 minutes in order to prevent over hydration of skin which may lead to easy fragility of skin and decrease threshold of injury.

* Give a quick bath: As baby skin is very thin and fragile you should dab rather than vigorously rubbing which results in damage to superficial layers of skin. Finish bath quickly.

* Include fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet to keep skin healthy: Fresh vegetables, especially green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits like apples, bananas and oranges, should be given to increase immunity and health of the skin.

* Keep the child warm: Make sure the baby is warm inside the home. Your baby should be well covered while you take him/her out in the winter and must be covered in woolen clothes, socks and mittens (if there's any allergy or irritation, use cotton). The child should not be exposed to cold winds which cause can cause cold, cough and pneumonia.

* Keep the skin moist: Always try to keep the baby skin moist. Apply moisturizer within a few minutes after the bath. Since the skin is very delicate, use moisturizers that contain coconut oil, olive oil and almond oil. This will also nourish the skin.



Source: IANS

