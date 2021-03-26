by Hannah Joy on  March 26, 2021 at 12:59 PM Lifestyle News
Ways to Say Goodbye To Chapped Skin
Spring is here and it's time for your skin to breathe new life. Bid adieu to thick balms and heavy lotions and welcome the natural and organic products to improve your skin.

While our skin adjusts to new, warmer temperatures, it can play havoc on our skin condition. This transition often gives rise to a number of skin grievances like dry, chapped and itchy skin or quite possibly on the other side of the spectrum oily and acne-prone skin. Regardless of where your skin lands on the spectrum, you're definitely not alone.

Skincare culprits that cause these imbalances can range from daily bathing habits (especially with hot water and over bathing) and even hormonal changes as you age. While it may seem easier to spend money on an array of fancy chemical-laden skin care products, it could be beneficial to peruse the natural and organic aisle for your next skincare fix.


The lack of moisture in the skin results from a decrease in the fatty acids (lipids) in the skin, which is responsible for locking in the moisture and keeping the skin soft and supple. Contrastingly, oily skin can result in clogged pores and acne breakouts. If there are problems aplenty, there are solutions too.

The best type of remedies for imbalanced skin is natural and organic skincare that is formulated with balancing plant extracts like a proprietary blend of cucumber extract, cornflower water and aloe vera to soothe even the most sensitive and chapped skin.

Aloe vera contains polysaccharides that help to retain the moisture levels in the skin and also enhances collagen and elastin production, thus restoring the suppleness and elasticity of the skin. Not only does aloe vera hydrate even the driest skin, but it also combats acne and naturally restores the skin's pH balance.

Similarly, cucumber provides inflammation-fighting vitamin C and caffeic acid, and when applied to your face, these same nutrients can provide a positive effect for rejuvenating your complexion, balancing out imperfections, and provide deep hydration.

Jagvir Singh, Founder and President, Refresh Botanicals says, "Other over-the-counter products can have a ton of ingredients in them. Besides containing useful active ingredients, they may also have harmful chemicals and preservatives. Great skin has to start with the elimination of parabens, gluten, petroleum by-products, animal by-products and artificial fragrances, oils or alcohol. For instance, algae are considered as super rich source of bioactive molecules that have incredible therapeutic benefits for the skin. It conditions, hydrates, softens and detoxifies by replenishing the skin with essential vitamins and minerals.

Omega 3 fatty acids, amino acids, and Vitamins A, B, C, and E present in algae extract are known for radiance, texture improvement, and firmness to the skin. Similarly, apple fruit extract is highly concentrated with phenolic compounds and flavonoids that offer anti-ageing benefits to the skin through anti-oxidants. Natural alpha-hydroxy acids gently exfoliate your skin and eliminate the appearance of acne scars and sunspots."

How Organic skincare can help soothe dry to oily skin

Singh further explains, "Your skin naturally produces oil, called sebum, which aids in protecting the skin from moisture loss, but everyday actions, such as forgetting to put on a moisturizer or washing your face with a harsh soap can essentially disrupt the skin's micro biome. These trivial negligence's strip the skin's natural oils causing severe dry skin or even can trick the skin to produce more sebum which later can cause severely oily skin or acne breakouts.

Products containing sweet almond, jojoba and coconut oils have profound moisturising capabilities and contain powerful phytonutrients, vitamins, and anti-oxidants which in turn relieve, restore, and revitalize the skin to give you a radiant and timeless glow. Skin should be calmed when distressed, conditioned daily, and protected always -- with the key botanical bioactive ingredients."

Refresh your routine with plant-based, organic skincare that will not only give you the radiance that can be mistaken for sunkissed skin, but skincare that will also contribute to the overall health of your skin.



Source: IANS

