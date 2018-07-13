Ways to Learn New Things and Maintain Old Memories Identified

The generation of new neurons in the hippocampus, a process called neurogenesis is the key to learning new things and removal of old memories, research at the Society for Neuroscience finds.
Previous research suggests that the hippocampus has a finite capacity to acquire and store new memories. It is unknown how the brain compensates for this limitation to facilitate learning throughout life.
‘Neurogenesis, the generation of new neurons in the hippocampus, is required to obtain new memories in adulthood. The same process also helps clear out old memories that have been safely stored in the cortex.’
Kaoru Inokuchi and colleagues show that reducing neurogenesis in rats impairs recovery of learning capacity while promoting neurogenesis through physical activity on a running wheel increased hippocampal capacity. This finding implies that neurogenesis, which can be reduced by stress and aging, underlies the brain's capacity for new memories
. The study may also explain why exercise is especially important for patients with memory disorders such as Alzheimer's disease as well as for healthy people to help maintain memory as they age.
The complete research is published in JNeurosci
.
Source: Eurekalert