by Hannah Joy on  May 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Warning Labels on Junk Food Help Curb Childhood Obesity in India
Food labels that have warnings about the harmful ingredients like sugar, salt and saturated fat present in packaged food; can help curb childhood obesity in India.

Strong regulations to cap salt, sugar and other harmful ingredients and simple to understand front of package labelling (FOPL) on junk food packets can help curb the alarming rise in childhood obesity in India, say public health experts and doctors, in a webinar organized by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Friday.

Warning labels are critical to help consumers and parents understand how much empty calories and harmful nutrients are being consumed by children.


"Food labels should provide clear guidance... Simple to understand labels with evidence based nutrition cut-off is a need of the hour and will go a long way to address the crisis of childhood obesity in the country," said Umesh Kapil, Professor, Clinical Epidemiology, Indian Institute of Biliary Sciences.

The experts also urged that India must rapidly adopt the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended limits and also introduce simple, smart and interpretative FOPL.

"There is enough scientific evidence and a globally agreed WHO SEARO framework for evidence-based cut-offs for anti-nutrients like sugar, salt and saturated fat present in packaged food," Kapil added.

WHO has identified FOPL as "one of the policy tools that can support healthy diets, both in stimulating consumers to make informed healthier food choices and in driving manufacturers to reformulate products to avoid making unfavorable nutrient content disclosure."

With more than 14.4 million obese children, India has the second highest number of children with childhood obesity in the world. By 2025 this number is expected to reach a staggering 17 million. As is the trajectory in other developing nations, the proportion of packaged and ultra-processed foods is on the rise.

There is growing evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic could potentially increase the risk of children becoming obese. School closures and lockdowns have already deprived millions of children of nutritional school meals, sports and adequate physical exercise.

"Being overweight or obese is directly associated with life-threatening noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. Obesity is a result of imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended," said Rekha Harish, Chairperson, Indian Academy of Pediatrics, NCD Prevention.

The only way to control this growing epidemic of obesity is by establishing scientific cut-off limits for harmful ingredients and FOPL on packaged products, the experts suggested.

"Children are particularly at risk. As doctors, we want to assert that the onus should not be on children or their families alone to prevent or fight this condition. It is the collective duty of policymakers, the food industry and us as doctors to safeguard children and enable a nutritious food system for them," said Manoj Kumar Gupta, Dean, AIIMS Rishikesh.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
Traffic Light-coded Food Labels Encourage People to Control Total Calorie Intake
Using traffic light-coded food labels, which reveal the amount of fat, salt and sugar an item contains, helps people eat right and maintain healthy weight.
READ MORE
Front-of-Package Food Labels Encourage Healthier Eating: Study
Nutrition labels on front of food packaging can promote healthier food choices, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Food Labels on Infant and Toddler Products can be Hard to Navigate
Disconnects between the front labels and ingredient lists of packaging containing fruits and vegetables make it more difficult for parents to understand what kind of food they are buying for their children.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Processed Foods
Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.
READ MORE
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityProcessed FoodsBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexLiposuctionLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!