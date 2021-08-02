by Hannah Joy on  February 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Food Labels on Infant and Toddler Products can be Hard to Navigate
Food preferences develop early for children when they are exposed to different flavors. However, parents find it difficult to understand the food packaging labels, reveals a new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier.

Researchers compared products for infants and toddlers, examining aspects of vegetable and fruits contributing to the ingredient lists. They reviewed, for example, whether the vegetable or the fruit in the product was a puree or a powder, and where it was listed among the ingredients and product name.

The goal of the research is to help parents understand how the front-of-package labels indicate the contents of infant and toddler foods. By better understanding packaging and labels, parents can make more informed decisions regarding food purchases for their children.


"Our hope is that nutrition educators will note differences between the ingredients list and the front label of the package. Many parents use the front of the package to decide on their purchases. So, it's important for nutrition educators who are well-informed to help parents navigate this occasionally challenging infant and toddler food product market," explained Mackenzie J. Ferrante, PhD, RDN, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA.

This study's findings demonstrate that inconsistent information exists on some commercial infant and toddler food packages. Food preferences develop early for children by exposures to flavors. Thus, it is important that nutrition educators and healthcare professionals help parents navigate the marketplace. Their work can help parents improve their children's lifelong health through better nutrition as infants and toddlers.

"We want the front of the packages - where those vegetables might be listed - to accurately represent the primary ingredients, and even the flavor, of the product. We want to promote more transparency so parents and caregivers can buy the food they want their children to learn to eat at the family table. Let's make it easier for them to do that," said Susan L. Johnson, PhD, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Nutrition, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, CO, USA.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fast Food Packaging Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals That Can Leach Into Food
The packaging materials used for the burger, pizza, brownies and fries contain fluorinated chemicals which can leach into the food and cause diseases.
READ MORE
Edible Food Packaging - The Future of Food Industry
Plastic food packaging is harmful to the environment and leaches chemicals into food. New milk-based packaging film could be a safe and eco-friendly alternative.
READ MORE
Novel Plastic Film Used in Food Packaging Could Inactivate Coronavirus
Novel transparent, stretchable plastic (PVC) film used to package fruits, meats and other foods to protect surfaces could inactivate the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.
READ MORE
Plastics Used in Food Packaging Linked to High Blood Pressure in Children
Common types of plastics used in food packaging could be dangerous to children as they may lead to high blood pressure, a new study reveals.
READ MORE
Food Additives
A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life
READ MORE
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
READ MORE
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.
READ MORE
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE
Top Food for Dieters
A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Food AdditivesWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than SupplementsNeck Cracking