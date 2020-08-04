Vitamin D Rich Foods can Boost Your Heart Health

Consuming foods high in vitamin D can have heart-protective effects, reveals a new study. Foods rich on vitamin D are salmon, cod liver oil, mushrooms, egg yolk, dairy products, and fortified foods.



The new research was published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

‘Increased intake of vitamin D rich foods like fish, tofu, milk products, mushroom, etc., may protect against heart-related problems.’





In contrast with vitamin D supplementation trials that have shown modest to neutral beneficial effects on heart health, this study revealed that increased vitamin D intake from food sources may protect against heart-related problems, especially in men.







In the lowest, middle, and highest categories of vitamin D intake, cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes) occurred in 24%, 17%, and 12% of men and 14%, 10%, and 11% of women.

The study was conducted during 2001-2012 and included 1,514 men and 1,528 women from the greater Athens area, in Greece.