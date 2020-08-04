by Hannah Joy on  April 8, 2020 at 1:27 PM Heart Disease News
Vitamin D Rich Foods can Boost Your Heart Health
Consuming foods high in vitamin D can have heart-protective effects, reveals a new study. Foods rich on vitamin D are salmon, cod liver oil, mushrooms, egg yolk, dairy products, and fortified foods.

The new research was published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The study was conducted during 2001-2012 and included 1,514 men and 1,528 women from the greater Athens area, in Greece.


In the lowest, middle, and highest categories of vitamin D intake, cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes) occurred in 24%, 17%, and 12% of men and 14%, 10%, and 11% of women.

In contrast with vitamin D supplementation trials that have shown modest to neutral beneficial effects on heart health, this study revealed that increased vitamin D intake from food sources may protect against heart-related problems, especially in men.



Source: Eurekalert

