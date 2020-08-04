Common Protein in Skin can Activate Allergic Itch

"We have found that periostin, a protein that is produced abundantly in the skin as part of an allergic response, can interact directly with sensory neurons in the skin, effectively turning on the itch response," says Santosh Mishra, assistant professor of neuroscience at NC State and lead author of a paper on the work. "Additionally, we identified the neuronal receptor that is the initial connection between periostin and itch response."Mishra and a team including colleagues from NC State, Wake Forest University and Duke University identified a receptor protein called αvβ3, which is expressed on sensory neurons in skin, as the periostin receptor.In a chemically-induced mouse model of atopic dermatitis, the team found that exposure to common allergens such as dust mites increased periostin production in the skin, exacerbating the itch response. However, when the researchers "turned off" the receptor protein, the itch was significantly reduced."Periostin and its receptor connect the skin directly to the central nervous system," Mishra says. "We have identified the first junction in the itch pathway associated with eczema. If we can break that connection, we can relieve the itch."The research was funded by NC State's startup fund. Mishra is both the first and corresponding author of the work.Source: Eurekalert