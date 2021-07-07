Vitamin C is Beauty's New Buzzword: Here's Why

Vitamin C has many skincare benefits and any skincare products are highlighting on the importance of vitamin C. Use vitamin C to reduce sun damage, hyperpigmentation, moisturize and to hydrate your skin.



Perhaps the most popular natural remedy for skin woes, Vitamin C has several incredible benefits for the skin. It is not surprising, then, that it has become the absolute buzzword in the beauty category. Vishal Kaushik, Founder & MD at Upakarma Ayurveda lists the multifarious benefits of Vitamin C for your skin.

‘Vitamin C is a miraculous product for the skin. So, use it regularly to derive maximum benefits from vitamin C based beauty products.’

Reduces hyperpigmentation: Hyperpigmentation presents as changing skin color in patches or spots. This can happen due to a lot of reasons, including age or sun damage. However, it can be reversed or lightened with Vitamin C which inhibits melanin production in the skin. This is why several brightness products contain Vitamin C -- it reveals naturally brighter and even-toned skin.



Prevents fine lines: The very first signs of skin ageing, fine lines can cause a lot of stress. However, with regular use, Vitamin C serums can help to fade away these lines so you can smile without fretting about them. This is because Vitamin C boosts the skin's collagen and elastin production, which in turn makes the skin firm and plump. Goodbye, fine lines!



Reduces inflammation: A powerhouse of antioxidants, Vitamin C can also soothe skin inflammation and help with conditions such as psoriasis and acne. Signs of inflammation like rashes, redness or irritation can also be reduced with Vitamin C-based products. However, since Vitamin C is a powerful ingredient, it is best to consult a doctor before using it for inflammatory conditions.



Hydrating effect: Modern skincare focuses a great deal on hydration. Well-hydrated skin remains youthful and problem-free much longer. A great benefit of Vitamin C is that it penetrates the skin and locks in moisture. This essentially means that Vitamin C deeply hydrates the skin and also helps it retain moisture.



While Vitamin C is a miraculous product for the skin, it takes a little while to start showing discernible effects. So, regular use is the key to derive maximum benefits from your Vitamin C based products. With patience and correct usage, you will get the smooth, radiant and youthful skin of your dreams. So, is Vitamin C worth the hype? Definitely!







When you go out in the sun, UVA and UVB rays from the sun wreak havoc within minutes of exposure. This can cause skin ageing, dullness, and many other skin troubles. Enter: Vitamin C. Photoprotection is one of the best benefits of Vitamin C. This means, when your sunscreen contains Vitamin C, you are better protected from the harsh rays of the sun due to its strong antioxidant properties. This is why several day creams with SPF are also enriched with Vitamin C. Not just for protection, Vitamin C can also undo previous damage caused by the sun, giving you hydrated and supple skin.