Virchow Prize 2024 Honors Lucy Gilson and Johan Rockström's Contributions to Planetary Health

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 17 2024 7:21 AM

The 2024 Virchow Prize will honor Lucy Gilson and Johan Rockström for their holistic and systems-based approach to safeguarding human and planetary health. This prestigious award, under the high patronage of German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, acknowledges their significant contributions towards a healthier, more sustainable world (1 Trusted Source
Home - Virchow Foundation | The Virchow Prize

Go to source).
Both laureates focus on the interconnectedness of health systems with environmental and social systems, advancing resilience, justice, and well-being. Their work aligns with the Virchow Prize’s values of human rights, solidarity, and equity in pursuit of the United Nations 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals.

The Virchow Prize: Celebrating Contributions to Human and Planetary Health

The Virchow Prize is an esteemed annual award established by the non-profit Virchow Foundation, recognizing significant contributions to human and planetary health. Endowed with €500,000, the prize honors individuals or groups whose work exemplifies the values of human rights, solidarity, and equity, and advances the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The award ceremony is held under the high patronage of the German Bundestag President, highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary efforts in creating a healthier, more sustainable world.

Lucy Gilson, head of the Health Policy and Systems Division at Cape Town University and professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, drives transformative change towards sustainable and equitable healthcare. Her research promotes people-centered health systems and universal health coverage.

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and chief scientist at Conservation International, is renowned for his planetary boundaries framework. This concept defines a safe operating space for humanity, addressing critical environmental processes like climate change and biodiversity loss, with direct implications for health.

Gilson and Rockström’s interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral research has influenced global policy, providing a science-based framework for addressing diverse health challenges. The Virchow Prize, established by the Virchow Foundation, will be awarded on October 12 at Berlin City Hall.

Reference:
  1. Home - Virchow Foundation | The Virchow Prize - (https://virchowprize.org/)

Source-Medindia
