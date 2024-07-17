About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Some Women Delay Mammography in Their 40s

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 17 2024 5:01 AM

Why Some Women Delay Mammography in Their 40s
A recent U.S. survey revealed that informed discussions about mammography benefits and risks may lead women in their 40s to consider delaying the start of screenings, weighing concerns such as overdiagnosis and false positives (1 Trusted Source
Mammography Screening Preferences Among Screening-Eligible Women in Their 40s

Go to source).
Women who wanted to delay screening after being presented with a decision aid describing the evidence were at a lower breast cancer risk than those who wanted screening at their current age.

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram
Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram
Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.

Navigating Mammography Guidelines

These findings are particularly relevant as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently changed its recommendation for mammography screening from informed decision making to biennial screening for women aged 40 to 49 years.

The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver VA Center of Innovation surveyed 495 women aged 39 to 49 years without a history of breast cancer or a known BRCA1/2 gene mutation to assess screening preferences before and after receipt of a decision aid describing the benefits and harms of beginning screening at age 40.

Breast Self Examination - Animation
Breast Self Examination - Animation
Slides and animation of Breast Self Examination for early detection of breast cancer lumps in women
The researchers found that before the decision aid, 8.5% of participants preferred to wait until 50 to screen versus 18% after reading the decision aid. There was no increase in the number of participants who said they never wanted to have mammograms, suggesting that the evidence did not discourage screening altogether.

More than a quarter of participants indicated that overdiagnosis was different than what their doctor told them and almost one-third found that information about overdiagnosis conflicted with other messaging about screening.

Advertisement
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
These findings suggest that providing information about both benefits and harms may change intention to screen for some women.

Reference:
  1. Mammography Screening Preferences Among Screening-Eligible Women in Their 40s - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M23-3325)

Source-Eurekalert
Interesting Facts About Breast Cancer
Interesting Facts About Breast Cancer
Did you know that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer for women? Here are some facts about Breast cancer

Recommended Readings
Latest Women Health News
View All
Advertisement