Viral Hepatitis is More Fatal Than COVID-19, Say Experts

On the occasion, the winners of an international poster competition organised by the PGLDS along with Project Polaroid (a non-profit organisation founded by schoolchildren) for the youngsters on the theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 were awarded certificates and cash prizes.The first position was given to Ibrahim Arshad, 2nd position was shared by Aisha Panda and Daanya Nadee, while the third position in the competition was secured by Fizza Mujahid.Addressing a webinar, organised by the PGLDS, Dr Lubna Kamani, a consultant both at Liaquat National and Aga Khan hospitals, said theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 was "Finding the Missing Million", which meant that around 290 million people were living with viral hepatitis in the world without knowing their health status."Without finding the undiagnosed and linking them to care, millions will continue to suffer, and lives will be lost. On World Hepatitis Day, to be observed on 28 July, we call on the people and authorities in Pakistan to take action and raise awareness to find the missing millions," she said, adding that the youth must be involved to create awareness about viral hepatitis, which was more lethal, painful and costlier disease as compared to COVID-19 or any other infectious disease.President PGLDS Dr Sajjad Jamil advised for joint efforts to increase awareness about viral hepatitis in Pakistan, saying hepatitis could be controlled or reduced in Pakistan if collaborative efforts were started and people were made aware of the preventive measures so that they could protect themselves and their families from the lethal, viral infections."In addition to Coronavirus, there is an urgent need to create awareness about other communicable diseases, especially Hepatitis B and C in Pakistan. we have over 15 million infected with these viruses but majority of them are unaware of their health status. Most of these people only come to know about their disease when it is too late. There is an urgent need to screen entire Pakistani society for hepatitis B and C," observed Dr Jamil, who is a consultant at Liaquat National Hospital.He asked parents to get their ckids vaccinated against hepatitis B, whose vaccine was now part of the country's immunisation programme. He asked the authorities to immediately launch a screening drive to "find the missing million", so that they could be treated at the earliest and healthy people could be protected from the disease.The patron of the PGLDS and renowned gastroenterologist associated with Darul Sehat Hospital Karachi, Dr Shahid Ahmed, said hepatitis B and C infections were transmitted primarily through blood and were key causes of liver cirrhosis and cancer."The message on World Hepatitis Day 2020 is very clear that every Pakistani needs to be screened for hepatitis B and C so that those who test positive could be treated. We daily see patients with liver cirrhosis which is the last stage of the liver disease due to viral hepatitis. It also leads to hepatocellular carcinoma or cancer of the liver, which is a serious illness, and in most of the cases, it leads to death if liver transplant is not performed. The best solution to avoid these conditions is early screening and if the result is positive, start treatment."Eminent hepatologist from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Dr Nazish Butt said that as most people living with hepatitis remained unaware, they could require repeated hospitalization, expensive medicines and liver transplants, causing major financial burdens for their families as well as for the health system.In many cases, patients die within one to three years as they get access to testing and treatment very late, she added.Several other health experts, including former registrar Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof Amanullah Abbasi, Dr Hafeezullah Shaikh from the DUHS, Dr Nauman Zakir from Lahore and Dr Jibran Umer Ayub Khan from Kabir Medical College, Peshawar, also spoke.Source: Medindia