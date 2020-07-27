Chennai to Battle Dengue, Alongside COVID-19

‘The public of Chennai are advised to keep their household surroundings clean and not allow water to stagnate anywhere. The health officials have been instructed to issue notices to owners of empty plots, and buildings, if not maintained properly, to prevent it from turning into breeding grounds.’ Read More..

Special focus will be on Government hospitals and government offices, which are right now the most active workspaces in the city. Focused fogging will be done in slums to eradicate dengue spreading Aedes mosquitoes.This year with the added burden of COVID-19 infection, the malaria workers along with temporary volunteers are on COVID-19 duty. But with dengue cases being reported, around 3,400 malaria workers were shifted from COVID duty to vector-control work across the city.Fever camps are being operated in all zones in the city and focus volunteers are surveying households for symptoms every day. The civic body will also begin fogging operations and spraying larvicide in vulnerable places.Mr. Prakash said,Public Health Department officials said sewage stagnation and storing of potable water in open containers are often noticed in north Chennai areas, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes thus making many houses and buildings vulnerable.Another official cited,the official added.Source: Medindia