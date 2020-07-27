by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM Indian Health News
Chennai to Battle Dengue, Alongside COVID-19
With rainy season about to set in, and Chennai reporting a sudden surge in the number of dengue cases, the Chennai Corporation has stepped up its vector-control measures, alongside the battle against COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, in a meeting, instructed the civic body’s assistant engineers to identify owners of empty plots, buildings and issue them notices if not maintained well. This will help prevent the spots from turning into breeding grounds.

The public are requested to keep their household and surroundings clean and not allow water to stagnate anywhere, while visiting homes during their door to door survey.


Special focus will be on Government hospitals and government offices, which are right now the most active workspaces in the city. Focused fogging will be done in slums to eradicate dengue spreading Aedes mosquitoes.

This year with the added burden of COVID-19 infection, the malaria workers along with temporary volunteers are on COVID-19 duty. But with dengue cases being reported, around 3,400 malaria workers were shifted from COVID duty to vector-control work across the city.

Fever camps are being operated in all zones in the city and focus volunteers are surveying households for symptoms every day. The civic body will also begin fogging operations and spraying larvicide in vulnerable places.

Mr. Prakash said, "The staff must focus on slum areas to prevent diseases like malaria. Sanitary staff must ensure that there is no delay in collecting garbage and there is no sewage stagnation.''

Public Health Department officials said sewage stagnation and storing of potable water in open containers are often noticed in north Chennai areas, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes thus making many houses and buildings vulnerable.

Another official cited, "We have identified close to 30 hotposts where sewage or rainwater stagnation usually occur. As and when a report on stagnation is received, we will clear it with assistance from the Chennai Metrowater."

"Instructions have been clearly given to Urban Primary Health Centre doctors to do tests for dengue, malaria and cholera before doing a PCR test. Doctors at fever camps are also well-trained to pick up respiratory symptoms for COVID as dengue may not have such symptoms,'' the official added.

