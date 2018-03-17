medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Validation of New Therapeutic Regimens for Cryptococcal Meningitis

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 17, 2018 at 1:35 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The results of the ACTA trial show that new therapeutic regimens are of benefit in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. The findings were presented at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science held in Paris from 23 to 26 July 2017.
Validation of New Therapeutic Regimens for Cryptococcal Meningitis
Validation of New Therapeutic Regimens for Cryptococcal Meningitis

The study was conducted by Professor Thomas Harrison and his colleagues at St George's University of London, the Institut Pasteur in Paris, Paris Descartes University (Hôpital Necker-Enfants Malades), the ANRS site in Cameroon, and the MRC sites in Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Cryptococcal meningitis is a serious fungal infection frequent in immunosuppressed people, in particular AIDS patients. Despite increased use globally of antiretroviral treatment of people living with HIV, cryptococcal disease has not declined in incidence and accounts for over 180 000 deaths worldwide every year.

The ACTA trial in 721 HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis compared three 1- or 2-week induction treatments of this fungal infection, followed by 8- to 9-week consolidation therapy. The most effective was 1-week induction treatment comprising daily infusion of amphotericin B and oral flucytosine followed by two weeks of fluconazole and flucytosine. Ten weeks after treatment initiation, mortality had dropped significantly compared with the therapeutic regimen recommended hitherto in several countries. These results are reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The new therapeutic regimens highlighted by the ACTA trial could potentially save over 80 000 lives a year. In the light of these findings, the WHO has just changed its guidelines for the management of cryptococcal disease and recommends 1-week induction treatment based on amphotericin B and flucytosine. If amphotericin is unavailable, high-dose fluconazole combined with oral flucytosine should be proposed. Olivier Lortholary and Charles Kouanfack, the investigators for the ANRS Cameroon site concluded that "These results will have a major impact on AIDS-related mortality in Africa. They show that flucytosine should rapidly be made available in resource-limited countries."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Study: Change in Treatment Regime for Cryptococcal Meningitis may be Needed

Study: Change in Treatment Regime for Cryptococcal Meningitis may be Needed

According to the findings of a study, the most cost-effective treatment for cryptococcal meningitis is different to that currently recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vaccines For Pneumonia, Meningitis Reduce Healthcare Cost Burden

Vaccines For Pneumonia, Meningitis Reduce Healthcare Cost Burden

The economic impact of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance is estimated to prevent 20 million deaths and save $350 billion in health-care costs by 2020.

Spinal Meningitis Threatens Lives of 450 Million Africans

Spinal Meningitis Threatens Lives of 450 Million Africans

Meningococcal meningitis is a global burden that affects 1.2 million people every year and causes the death of 135,000 of them.

World Health Organization Urges Routine Meningitis Vaccine To Avoid Resurgence

World Health Organization Urges Routine Meningitis Vaccine To Avoid Resurgence

Mass vaccination campaigns of meningitis A vaccine have led to the control and near elimination of deadly meningitis A disease in Africa.

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Meningitis

Meningitis

Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fluid between them causes meningitis the disease of the meninges.

More News on:

Hib Vaccine Meningitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...