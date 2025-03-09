`Magic Shot` Vs. Daily Pills: Is This the Future of HIV Treatment?

Revolutionizing HIV care: Long-acting injections offer hope for simpler, more effective treatment. The future is here!

A new study by UCSF researchers reveals thatwho find it challenging to adhere to daily pill regimens. This approach not only improves treatment outcomes but also has the potential to reduce the spread of HIV by lowering the number of infectious cases. ( )In 2021, federal regulators approved the first long-acting antiretroviral (LA-ART) injectable, which is a combination of long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine. But they only approved it for HIV patients who already had their infections under control with pills.Researchers at UCSF wanted to see if it would work for patients who could not control their infections with pills, whether that was because they had trouble swallowing or remembering, or because they did not have a place to live and faced other life challenges, such as substance use disorder.So, they gave these patients monthly or bimonthly injections and compared their viral loads to other patients who already had their viral loads controlled with oral medication before starting injectable HIV therapy.More than 98% of participants in both groups had what’s known as “viral suppression,” or undetectable levels of HIV, after 48 weeks. It is the largest and longest such comparison. The paper appears inThe research, which was supported by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, could help stop the spread of HIV, since those who are virally suppressed cannot transmit the virus.And it’s a game changer for patients who have trouble maintaining a regimen that requires multiple pills each day.said Matthew Spinelli, MD, assistant professor in the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF and first author of the paper. “We’ve had folks who struggled for years and when we put them on injectables, it’s like magic. It’s exciting to see success in the population we’re most worried about.”The publication of thewas timed to coincide with the presentation of the findings at the 2025 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), which is being held in San Francisco from March 9 to 12. The annual conference brings together researchers from around the world who are focused on HIV/AIDS and related conditions.To conduct this evaluation, the researchers relied on patient data from the Special Program on Long-Acting Antiretrovirals to Stop HIV, or SPLASH, at Ward 86, the UCSF HIV/AIDS clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.They studied data from 370 patients – 129 of whom had detectable viral load levels when they started on injectables, and 241 of whom did not – from January of 2021 through September of 2024.The results were essentially the same for the group that started injectables before getting the virus under control: 98% achieved viral suppression in that period.The paper’s senior author, Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH, professor of medicine, associate division chief of UCSF’s Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine, and medical director of the Ward 86 HIV clinic, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the International Antiviral Society-USA have already updated guidance to recommend this strategy, partially as a result of UCSF’s data.“We hope our results will encourage providers around the country to use long-acting ART in those with detectable viral loads and adherence challenges,” she said. “It really works.”Source-Eurekalert