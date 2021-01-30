Vaccine Delivered By Skin Can Help Fight Respiratory Disease

The study conducted by Thomas Kupper, MD, chair of the Department of Dermatology, and his colleagues is published in the journalKupper said,Smallpox vaccines used live vaccinia virus (VACV). The Food and Drug Administration has recently approved the use of modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA). This modified modern alternative lacks about 10 percent of the parent genome and cannot replicate in the human cells. This avoids the serious side effects seen with VACV. MVA vaccine is injected subcutaneously.The researchers wanted to determine if the skin scarification route of immunization with MVA could elicit a more effective T cell response than other routes of immunization. The researchers injected mice by using either skin scarification, subcutaneous, intramuscular, or intradermal injection.The studies conducted were preclinical and clinical trials need to be conducted to see if the results can be replicated in humans. However, the researchers are already exploring the potential of using MVA vector and skin scarification technique to develop more powerful and universal vaccines against other infectious illnesses like influenza and COVID-19.Dr Kupper said,Source: Medindia