Influenza Vaccine Provides Roadmap in COVID-19 Prevention
Influenza vaccine development leads to future efforts targeted at developing vaccines for COVID-19, said researchers. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The team evaluated whether existing flu trial networks could offer primary and secondary prevention strategies for cardiovascular disease patients at risk of complications from Covid-19.

The Need for Flu Vaccine


Influenza kills 6,50,000 people every year globally and is cited as a top 10 leading cause of death among people of all ages, according to WHO. Influenza is linked to population-level increases in cardiovascular hospitalization and mortality.

For these reasons, the guidelines recommend people to get their annual flu vaccine to cut influenza-like illness risk

Seasonal influenza and coronavirus are risk factors for cardiovascular disease, found previous studies.

Influenza infection and COVID-19 share similar symptoms at the outset, primarily fever, cough, and shortness of breath. But COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu pandemic.

"Although Covid-19 and other respiratory virus infections are associated with acute myocardial infarction and other cardiovascular events, influenza has the best evidence of a safe vaccine option for cardiovascular risk reduction to date," said study author Jacob A. Udell from the University of Toronto in Canada.

According to the team, three international cardiovascular outcome trials examine the cardioprotective effects of different influenza vaccine formulations.

"Three large ongoing influenza vaccine cardiovascular outcome trials have an opportunity to contribute further to our understanding of the underlying comorbidities in these patients that may be driving morbidity and mortality associated with Covid-19 infection," Udell said.

"While developing new vaccines, we will also definitively learn soon whether influenza vaccination is an effective, low-cost, widely available therapy that reduces cardiovascular risk, which may further help prevent fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular complications of Covid-19," Udell noted.

Source: Medindia

