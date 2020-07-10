Influenza Vaccine Provides Roadmap in COVID-19 Prevention

‘Influenza vaccine was found to provide the roadmap to prevent COVID-19. ’

Influenza kills 6,50,000 people every year globally and is cited as a top 10 leading cause of death among people of all ages, according to WHO. Influenza is linked to population-level increases in cardiovascular hospitalization and mortality.For these reasons, the guidelines recommend people to get their annual flu vaccine to cut influenza-like illness riskSeasonal influenza and coronavirus are risk factors for cardiovascular disease, found previous studies.at the outset, primarily fever, cough, and shortness of breath. But COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu pandemic.said study author Jacob A. Udell from the University of Toronto in Canada.According to the team, three international cardiovascular outcome trials examine the cardioprotective effects of different influenza vaccine formulations.Udell said.Udell noted.Source: Medindia